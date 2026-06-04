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LaMoure County Clerk of Court office will be closed Friday June 5th.

LaMoure County Clerk of Court office will be closed Friday June 5th.  Please contact Dickey County Clerk of Court at 349-3249 ext 4 or [email protected] for assistance.

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LaMoure County Clerk of Court office will be closed Friday June 5th.

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