Job Announcement: Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator
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General Summary or Purpose
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This position works a maximum of 20 hours per week.
Interested applicants must submit a resume and cover letter.
The Ideal Candidate:
- Keeps information confidential.
- Follows and requires others to follow set rules.
- Easily understands, reads, and relays instructions.
- Effectively deals with all levels of the public.
The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:
- High school diploma
- Bachelor’s degree preferred
Position Type/Salary:
Part-Time, Temporary Position with a Wage of $21.84/Hour
Reimbursed for Mileage
Testimonials/Work FAQs/Interesting Facts/Code of Conduct
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Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions
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Title of Immediate Supervisor: Manager of Specialized Dockets
Accountable For (Job Titles): None
FLSA Status: Non-Exempt
The Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator is responsible for maintaining the files of all participants who are involved in the Veterans Treatment Court. The coordinator will contact all collaborating organizations (treatment provider, probation officer, mentor coordinator, veterans agencies, etc.) and prepare progress reports for the weekly review hearings. The coordinator will also maintain the overall statistical data, budget, and other relevant information required for evaluation of the program.
- Maintains files on all participants.
- Contacts collaborating organizations and provides progress reports for review hearings.
- Assists the Veterans Treatment Court judge in the courtroom during review hearings.
- Conducts orientations for new participants.
- Staffs the weekly review hearings and administrative team meetings.
- Coordinates graduations.
- Purchases supplies needed for drug court affairs.
- Communicates and coordinates with programs contracted to provide supervision for participants.
- Maintains statistical data, budget information, and other information required for the evaluation of the program.
- Helps educate the community and local organization on treatment courts and their purpose.
- Completes drug testing as required.
- Performs other duties of a comparable level or type or as assigned.
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Minimum Qualifications & Certification or Licensing Requirements
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Requires a high school diploma. A bachelor's degree in the social sciences (criminal justice, social work, sociology, psychology, etc.) is desired, and a valid driver's license or evidence of equivalent mobility.
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Knowledge, Skill, & Physical Requirements
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Knowledge and Skill Requirements:
- Knowledge of local drug and alcohol services and other services for adults.
- Familiarity with the justice system.
- Experience working with Microsoft Word, Outlook, and Excel.
Physical Requirements:
- The essential functions of the job typically require: sitting, standing, walking, talking, hearing, seeing, feeling, reaching, and fingering requirements or other reasonable methods that accommodate an individual in completing the essential functions of the job.
- Employee is subject to some travel in the performance of the job. Employee has control over travel schedule and can often adjust schedules due to adverse weather or travel conditions.
- Employee is exposed to biological hazard in the performance of drug testing.
- Physical requirements can typically be characterized as Light: Work involves exerting up to 20 lbs. of force occasionally, and/or up to 10 lbs. frequently, and/or a negligible amount of force constantly to move objects.
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