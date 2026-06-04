Job Announcement: Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Manager of Specialized Dockets

Accountable For (Job Titles): None

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

The Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator is responsible for maintaining the files of all participants who are involved in the Veterans Treatment Court. The coordinator will contact all collaborating organizations (treatment provider, probation officer, mentor coordinator, veterans agencies, etc.) and prepare progress reports for the weekly review hearings. The coordinator will also maintain the overall statistical data, budget, and other relevant information required for evaluation of the program.