House Republicans Advance Bill to Stop Child Care Fraud and Protect Taxpayer Dollars

—House Republicans advanced H.R. 7726, the Stop Child Care Scams Act of 2026, legislation led by Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) to crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse in child care programs and ensure that assistance reaches the working families it was intended to serve.

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) and Rep. Miller released the following statements:

“Americans work too hard to watch their tax dollars disappear into fraud, waste, and government incompetence,” Chairwoman McClain said. “For years, Democrats looked the other way while programs meant to help families became targets for abuse. House Republicans are restoring accountability and making sure these programs serve the people they were created for, not fraudsters looking for an easy payday.”

“The federal government loses hundreds of billions of dollars to fraud each year, and child care programs have not been immune from abuse,” Rep. Miller said. “My Stop Child Care Scams Act cracks down on fraud, forces accountability from states, and ensures taxpayer dollars are protected. House Republicans are committed to rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse wherever it exists.”

The Stop Child Care Scams Act requires the Department of Health and Human Services to withhold funds from states that repeatedly fail to address waste, fraud, and abuse or commit serious violations in child care assistance programs. The legislation makes enforcement mandatory and helps protect an estimated $600 million in taxpayer dollars lost to child care fraud each year.