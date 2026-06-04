Grothman Opens Roundtable on Success of Working Families Tax Cuts Act

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) delivered his opening statement at today’s joint subcommittee roundtable titled “The Working Families Tax Cuts Act in Practice: Rewarding Work, Not Washington.” In his remarks, Subcommittee Chairman Grothman highlighted that over 53 million Americans have utilized at least one of the Working Families Tax Cuts Act tax provisions during this filing year and how families have been able to save thousands of dollars. He also emphasized the importance of conducting oversight of how these policies are affecting wages, employment, investments, and overall costs of living.

Below are Subcommittee Chairman Grothman’s opening remarks as prepared for delivery:

Good afternoon, and welcome to today’s joint roundtable of the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services and Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs. Welcome everyone.

Today, we are discussing the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, or H.R. 1.

This legislation was built around a straightforward premise: that working Americans should be able to keep more of what they earn, and that economic policy should reward work, investment, production, and growth here at home.

For years, families across the country have dealt with rising costs that outpaced their paychecks. Whether for housing, food, utilities, childcare, or transportation, many Americans have felt increasing pressure on their household finances even while the broader economy has appeared strong on paper.

At the same time, businesses have faced growing concerns about stagnating investment, weakened domestic production capacity, and increasing dependence on overseas supply chains.

H.R. 1 responded to those concerns through a combination of tax relief for workers and incentives aimed at expanding economic activity in the United States.

H.R. 1 is already producing measurable results.

The law has increased take-home pay for many households, with estimates showing that a typical family of four could has seen up to $10,900 in additional annual income through the various tax provisions included in the bill.

More than 53 million Americans utilized at least one of the law’s new tax provisions during this filing year alone.

The legislation also expanded incentives tied to manufacturing, business investment, equipment purchases, and domestic production, with the goal of strengthening long-term economic growth and job creation.

The Tax Foundation has projected that the law could increase long-run GDP and support or preserve more than 7 million jobs nationwide.

Those projections are substantial, and today’s conversation is an opportunity to examine them carefully.

We are here to discuss how families are experiencing these changes in their daily lives, how employers and small businesses are responding to the incentives created by the legislation, and whether these policies are strengthening economic opportunity and financial stability.

We also are here to discuss broader questions surrounding implementation, labor markets, investment behavior, and the long-term trajectory of the American economy.

Congress has a responsibility not only to pass legislation, but also to evaluate its effectiveness after enactment.

That oversight is especially important with legislation of this scale and significance.

The American people deserve a clear understanding of how these policies are affecting wages, employment, investment, and the overall cost of living.

That is the purpose of today’s roundtable.

We now turn to my colleague Congressman Burlison for his opening remarks.