Chairman Comer and Republican Lawmakers Seek DOJ Investigation into Sexual Assault Allegations Made During Epstein Investigation

Oversight Committee also releases transcript from Sarah Kellen’s interview

WASHINGTON— House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Republican lawmakers today sent a letter to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche calling on the Department of Justice to use all available tools, including immunity for certain witnesses, to investigate sexual assault allegations made by Sarah Kellen during her transcribed interview as part of the Committee’s review of the federal government’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases.

During the transcribed interview with Ms. Kellen on May 21, 2026, the Oversight and Government Reform Committee received testimony during the majority’s questioning about alleged instances of sexual assault committed by Philip Levine, the former Mayor of Miami Beach from 2013 to 2017, and Frédéric Fekkai, a French celebrity hairstylist. These are the first names of alleged criminal conduct unearthed by the Committee’s investigation or any other investigation to date.

“Sarah Kellen bravely provided testimony before the House Oversight Committee about the horrific abuse she endured for years involving Epstein and Maxwell,” said Chairman Comer. “Ms. Kellen provided new information crucial to our investigation that is helping to bring transparency for the American people and accountability for survivors. During her transcribed interview, the Oversight Committee received serious allegations of criminal misconduct involving two individuals. The Oversight Committee is not a law enforcement entity, and our role is not to determine guilt or innocence. We are referring these allegations to the Department of Justice, which has the tools to investigate criminal misconduct. We will continue to follow the facts and ensure accountability for survivors.”

In addition to Chairman Comer, the letter was signed by Representatives Andy Biggs (R-Ariz), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Clay Higgins (R-La.), and William Timmons (R-S.C.). Read the letter here.

Today, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform also released the transcript of Sarah Kellen’s transcribed interview. It can be found here.