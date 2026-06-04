State disciplines health care providers (06-04-2026)

For immediate release: June 4, 2026 (26-047)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. View the “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In May 2026 the Department of Health granted Kimberly Ashley Lopez (PE70078806) a certified peer support specialist trainee credential subject to conditions, including two years of probation. In July 2023, Lopez was convicted of second-degree burglary, a Class B felony.

In March 2026 the Washington Medical Commission filed a second amended statement of charges against physician and surgeon Mark E. Mulholland (MD00038090) for unprofessional conduct. Between 2017 and 2024, Mulholland allegedly engaged in a pattern of inappropriate behavior involving sexual misconduct, abuse, lack of appropriate boundaries and treatment that fell below the standard of care while employed at a women’s medical clinic.

In April 2026 the Department of Health granted Brandon Jake Ostergaard’s (CO70063051) application for a certified substance use disorder professional trainee credential subject to conditions, including two years of probation. In his application, Ostergaard reported an April 2025 recovery start date, a period of less than the two required years.

Clallam County

In April 2026 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Jessica Mari Dougherty’s (CG61389681) agency affiliated counselor credential.

In May 2026 the Department of Health charged massage therapist Heidi Melosa Eberle (MA61390606) with unprofessional conduct. Eberle allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with clients. Eberle also allegedly failed to respond to the department’s April 2025, October 2025 and January 2026 letters of cooperation.

In March 2026 the Department of Health denied Samantha Rae Stark’s (HM61592726) application for a home care aide credential. In December 2024, Stark entered into a financial transaction with a vulnerable adult that violated her employer’s policies and department standards of practice.

In April 2026 the Department of Health granted Alissa Nicole Wilson’s (PE70071982) application for a certified peer support specialist trainee credential subject to conditions, including at least two years of probation. In April 2024, Wilson pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a class B felony, and possession of stolen property in the second degree, a class C felony.

Clark County

In May 2026 the Department of Health charged agency affiliated counselor Jacqueline Renee Alley (CG61308471) with unprofessional conduct. In 2025, Alley allegedly violated professional boundaries and physically attacked a client.

In April 2026 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission terminated the probation on Robert M. Baba’s (PH00021616) pharmacist credential.

In April 2026 the Department of Health charged certified medical assistant Sabrina Cheri Boneski (CM61466868) with unprofessional conduct. In December 2024, Boneski allegedly appeared impaired while at work and later tested positive for controlled substances. Boneski also allegedly failed to respond to the department’s February 2025 letter of cooperation.

In May 2026 the Examining Board of Psychology charged psychologist Jeffrey Allen Lee (PY60229346) with unprofessional conduct. In 2020, Lee allegedly provided a custody evaluation that fell below the standard of care, including failing to document required observations and speak to collateral contacts as required. Lee also allegedly included improper client names in a draft evaluation and displayed client names during a video deposition.

Cowlitz County

In October 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Timothy Howard Bennett (NA61643487) with unprofessional conduct. In June 2025, Bennett was convicted of four counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, all Class B felonies.

In February 2026 the Department of Health denied Kamardre Hussaine Barber’s (HM61379088) application for a home care aide credential. In July 2023, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Barber financially exploited a vulnerable adult. In April 2024, DSHS placed Barber on its vulnerable adult abuse registry, which disqualifies him from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults, and prohibits him from being certified as a home care aide.

In May 2026 the Department of Health granted Hannah Mary-Elizabeth Gavette (CO70030132) a substance use disorder professional trainee credential subject to conditions, including at least two years of probation. In May 2023, Gavette pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property, a Class C felony, and two counts of third-degree theft, both gross misdemeanors.

In May 2026 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Sara Lynn Hutchinson’s (MA60012256) massage therapy credential.

Douglas County

In April 2026 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Nancy Lizet Aguiniga (NA60612615) with unprofessional conduct. Aguiniga allegedly failed to respond to the department’s April 2025 request for a substance use evaluation after she applied to reinstate her credential and disclosed multiple gross misdemeanor convictions, including driving under the influence, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

In May 2026 the Department of Health granted Jaclyn S. Pace (CO61687770) a substance use disorder professional trainee credential subject to conditions, including at least two years of probation. In February 2025, Pace was convicted of two counts of third-degree theft, both gross misdemeanors.

Franklin County

In April 2026 the Washington Medical Commission charged physician and surgeon Michael Kwame Turner (MD60072206) with unprofessional conduct. Between August 2025 and January 2026, Turner allegedly failed to cooperate with commission investigations by not providing requested patient records and information. The investigations involved his prescribing of ketamine and ivermectin, including whether he violated a 2024 final order restricting him from prescribing ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 and whether he used ivermectin to treat cancer patients.

In March 2026 the Veterinary Board of Governors and veterinarian Gerrit H. Wisse (VT00002248) entered an agreed order requiring Wisse to comply with various terms and conditions, including paying a $2,000 fine and completing continuing education in recordkeeping and pain management. Wisse provided treatment to a dog in August 2021 that fell below the standard of care, including surgical treatment, medication use and recordkeeping. The order also found similar recordkeeping deficiencies for other canine patients.

Garfield County

In April 2026 the Department of Health denied David Michael Manring’s (NA70005645) application for a registered nursing assistant credential. In June 2018, Manring was convicted of felony harassment, a Class C felony, and threat to bomb, a Class B felony.

Jefferson County

In March 2026 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Nicole Victoria June Kelley’s (CG61354833) agency affiliated counselor credential.

In April 2026 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Sara Thornton Soper’s (CO61202438) substance use disorder professional credential.

Island County

In March 2026 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission denied Cassandra Brimeyer’s (VB61609129) application for a pharmacy assistant credential. In June 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services placed Brimeyer on its vulnerable adult abuse registry based on a final finding that Brimeyer neglected a vulnerable adult.

In May 2026 the Department of Health charged massage therapist Molly Patricia Gamble (MA60055256) with unprofessional conduct. Gamble allegedly failed to comply with a request for a client’s medical and billing records. Gamble also allegedly failed to respond to the department’s January 2025 letter of cooperation, despite multiple follow-up attempts.

King County

In March 2026 the Department of Health charged Yulia Alpeza with unlicensed practice of medicine and notified her of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Between June and August 2025, Alpeza allegedly practiced medicine without a credential at her Kirkland business, Calypso Beauty, by performing a nonsurgical cosmetic medical procedure involving injections.

In April 2026 the Department of Health released agency affiliated counselor Trina Jo Clay (CG60645012) from the terms and conditions of a 2025 agreed order and terminated monitoring.

In March 2026 the Department of Health notified Rafael M. Cortez-Prado of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order for the unlicensed practice of massage therapy. The department and Cortez-Prado later resolved the matter through an agreed order. In February 2025, Cortez-Prado provided massage therapy to a client despite not holding a massage therapist credential.

In May 2026 the Department of Health granted Lavette Shanell Ford (CO60351583) a substance use disorder professional trainee credential subject to conditions, including at least two years of probation. In February 2025, Ford’s previous application for the same credential was denied after she failed to respond to the disciplining authority. In January 2018, Ford was found guilty of felony violation of a court order involving domestic violence and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, both Class C felonies.

In April 2026 the Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission terminated the probation on Justin T. Goslin’s (CH60264834) chiropractic credential.

In March 2026 the Department of Health reinstated Deka Nur Hirsi’s (NA00167940) registered nursing assistant credential.

In November 2025 the Department of Health denied Bogdan Ioachimciuc’s (NA70048086) application for a registered nursing assistant credential. In September 2024, the Nursing and Midwifery Council Investigating Committee in England recommended an 18-month interim suspension order or alternative practice conditions, including direct supervision and regular management reviews.

In April 2026 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Teresia Wanjiku Kiminda’s (NA61285478) registered nursing assistant credential.

In April 2026 the Department of Health charged agency affiliated counselor and substance use disorder professional Kenneth Robert Lyons (CG60475258, CP61249696) with unprofessional conduct. Between July and August 2024, Lyons allegedly failed repeatedly to maintain professional boundaries with a client during treatment.

In March 2026 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Deana Lee Martinson’s (CM60364774) certified medical assistant credential.

In March 2026 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Christopher Bernard Otieno (NA61540727) with unprofessional conduct. In July 2024, Otieno allegedly arrived at work appearing intoxicated and later stated he had consumed alcohol before his shift. In May 2026, the department indefinitely suspended Otieno’s registered nursing assistant credential by default order when he failed to respond to the charges.

In March 2026 the Examining Board of Psychology charged psychologist Richard L. Packard (PY00001613) with unprofessional conduct. Beginning in August 2017, Packard allegedly failed to assess a client’s suicide risk or establish a safety plan. The board also alleged that Packard failed to maintain written supervision agreements with one or more certified counselors or advisers under his supervision.

In May 2026 the Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission terminated the probation on Jeffrey S. Parton’s (CH00033826) chiropractic credential.

In March 2026 the Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission charged chiropractor Ronwynn Bruton Pratt (CH00033994) with unprofessional conduct. Pratt allegedly failed to comply with a 2022 stipulation to informal disposition, as modified in 2023, requiring probation, participation in a monitoring program, and a mental health evaluation. In August 2024, the commission received notice that Pratt had been discharged from the monitoring program for noncompliance.

In December 2025 the Department of Health granted Nahelia Imani Richards (NC61648402) a certified nursing assistant credential subject to conditions, including at least one year of probation. In April 2024, Richards allegedly engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with her employer.

In February 2026 the Department of Health charged substance use disorder professional Iris Spring Sepe (CP60313152) with unprofessional conduct. In November 2024, Sepe allegedly admitted to law enforcement that she had smoked methamphetamine. Charges allege that she later tested positive for a controlled substance and was terminated by her employer.

In February 2026 the Department of Health denied Natilie Anne Thomas (HM61660741) a home care aide credential. In February 2025, Thomas allegedly invited a client to stay at her residence and accepted money from the client for personal expenses. Thomas also failed to respond to the department’s March 2025 letter of cooperation.

In April 2026 the Department of Health charged Carlos Enrique Vazquez (XT60960102, ST61110204, CO61276219, NA61522699, MR60960100, CM60379520), who holds registered X-ray technician, registered surgical technologist, certified medical assistant, registered medical assistant, substance use disorder professional trainee, and registered nursing assistant credentials, with unprofessional conduct. Vazquez allegedly prescribed himself prescriptions without permission, prescribed medications for a third party who was not a clinic patient and used patients’ credit cards for personal expenses. In February 2026, Vazquez pleaded guilty to four counts of identity theft in the second degree, a class C felony.

In April 2026 the Department of Health charged massage therapist Zheng-chun Wu (MA60494362) with unprofessional conduct. Charges allege that Wu, who owns and operates Rainier Massage Academy, submitted unauthorized student transcripts after the school’s massage therapy program approval had expired.

Kitsap County

In April 2026 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Dakota Wilson’s (CG61352631) agency affiliated counselor credential.

Lewis County

In May 2026 the Department of Health granted Makayla Evaline Marie James (CO70041695) a substance use disorder professional trainee credential subject to conditions, including at least two years of probation. In January 2024, James pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, a Class C felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a gross misdemeanor. In April 2025, James pleaded guilty to second-degree rendering criminal assistance, a gross misdemeanor.

Mason County

In March 2026 the Department of Health granted Laurie Catherine Romey’s (LH70015560) application for a mental health counselor credential subject to conditions set out in a 2023 agreement related to Romey’s other credentials. In January 2024, the department entered the 2023 agreement, which granted Romey credentials as an agency affiliated counselor, a substance use disorder professional trainee, and a mental health counselor associate and required her to comply with its terms and conditions.

Pacific County

In May 2026 the Department of Health granted Stephanie Lynn Engibous (PR70083844) a certified peer support specialist credential, subject to conditions. In October 2023, Engibous entered an agreement to practice as an agency affiliated counselor under conditions, including probation through October 2027.

In March 2026 the Department of Health notified Ginger Marcom of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order for the unlicensed practice of massage therapy. In April 2025, Marcom allegedly advertised massage therapy services online and donated a massage session to a benefit auction despite never holding a massage therapist credential. In July 2025, witnesses reported receiving massages from Marcom in her home.

Pierce County

In March 2026 the Department of Health denied Valerye June Bolin’s (HT61652647) application for a hemodialysis medical assistant technician credential. Bolin was previously convicted in Texas of driving while intoxicated in March 2021 and July 2022. After a required substance use evaluation, Bolin failed to respond to the department’s March 2025 notice of decision and agreement to practice with conditions requiring a five-year monitoring contract.

In March 2026 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Adrienne B. Casteele’s (CG60294676) agency affiliated counselor credential.

In April 2026 the Department of Health charged agency affiliated counselor Charnay Dibble Ducrest (CG60856429) with unprofessional conduct. In June 2025, Ducrest allegedly appeared impaired while driving for work and later tested positive for a controlled substance.

In March 2026 the Department of Health notified Eddie Fears of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order for the unlicensed practice of dentistry. The department and Fears later resolved the matter through an agreed order requiring Fears to permanently stop practicing dentistry without a credential and pay a $1,000 fine. Between August 2021 and November 2025, Fears allegedly provided teeth whitening services at PNW Hydration & Wellness LLC in Puyallup without holding a dental credential.

In April 2026 the Department of Health charged home care aide Georgia D. Germunson (HM61357106) with unprofessional conduct. Between April and June 2025, Germunson allegedly showed signs of intoxication while at work. Germunson also failed to respond to the department’s August 2025 and September 2025 requests for information.

In March 2026 the Examining Board of Psychology terminated the probation on Sunil K. Kakar’s (PY00003098) psychologist credential.

In May 2026 the Department of Health charged substance use disorder professional trainee Amanda Kristine Knutson (CO61474178) with unprofessional conduct. Knutson allegedly misrepresented that she was pursuing the education required to advance beyond trainee status. Knutson also allegedly facilitated group sessions and conducted assessments without supervision.

In April 2026 the Department of Health charged Gerardo Rodriguez with the unlicensed practice of pharmacy and notified him of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Between June and September 2024, Rodriguez allegedly operated Tacoma retail stores that sold prescription drugs, including controlled substances, without a pharmacy license.

Skagit County

In April 2026 the Department of Health released Hua Yang (MA61534615) from the terms and conditions of a 2024 agreement related to Yang’s massage therapy credential and terminated compliance monitoring.

Skamania County

In March 2026 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission charged pharmacy assistant Leah Saline Gaylord (VB61300397) with unprofessional conduct. In July 2024, Gaylord allegedly failed to comply with a March 2024 stipulation to informal disposition requiring her to obtain a substance use disorder evaluation.

Snohomish County

In May 2026 the Department of Health charged massage therapist Patrick Christopher Baker (MA00018968) with unprofessional conduct. In June 2024, Baker allegedly provided massage services to a client while his credential was expired. Baker also allegedly failed to provide patient records and proof of completed continuing education requested by the department.

In March 2026 the Department of Health charged massage therapist James Broddy (MA61541302) with unprofessional conduct. In September 2024, Broddy allegedly failed to provide adequate draping during a massage session with one client and engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct and provided substandard care during a massage session with another client.

In March 2026 the Department of Health charged substance use disorder professional Tamara Renee Dutton (CP00004683) with unprofessional conduct. In April 2026, Dutton and the department entered an agreed order to reactivate her credential subject to conditions, including at least two years of probation. Dutton pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in 2016, 2018, and 2024.

In May 2026 the Department of Health charged mental health counselor Carl Martin Golden III (LH60580777) with unprofessional conduct. From 2023 through February 2025, Golden allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct while providing counseling services to a client.

In May 2026 the Department of Health charged Christopher Dean Pugh (CO61091338, LH61595695, MC61211084), a substance use disorder professional trainee, mental health counselor associate, and amental health counselor, with unprofessional conduct. Between March and July 2025, Pugh allegedly provided counseling services to a client at a rehabilitation facility, then provided services privately after the client was discharged. Pugh also allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual communication with the client.

In March 2026 the Department of Health denied Jason Lee Volden’s (CB70071989) application for a certified behavior technician credential. In May 2005, the Kansas Department on Aging listed Volden on its Nurse Aide Registry for committing several acts of resident abuse against vulnerable adults.

Spokane County

In February 2026 the Department of Health denied Mercedes Jasmyne Bartel (HM61600811) a home care aide credential. In October 2024, Bartel was convicted of driving under the influence and an ignition interlock device violation, both gross misdemeanors. In March 2019, Bartel was also convicted of driving under the influence, a gross misdemeanor.

In April 2026 the Department of Health and certified nursing assistant Amanda Marian Bedont (NC60629193) entered an agreed order requiring Bedont to participate in a recovery monitoring program. In November 2023, Bedont showed signs of intoxication at work and later submitted blood alcohol tests showing elevated alcohol levels.

In May 2026 the Department of Health vacated a March 2025 stipulation to informal disposition involving physician assistant Beth L. Blankenship (PA10003496). The department determined it did not have jurisdiction over the matter.

In April 2026 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Drake Raymond Corkrum’s (CG61444624) agency affiliated counselor credential.

In March 2026 the Department of Health granted Steven Diaz’s substance use disorder professional credential (CO70079560), subject to conditions including two years of probation. In March 2000, Diaz was found guilty of negligent driving in the first degree, a misdemeanor amended from driving under the influence. In January 2002, Diaz was found guilty of assault in the fourth degree, a gross misdemeanor.

In April 2026 the Department of Health denied Hope Christine Flanigan’s (HM61240432) application for a home care aide credential based on a November 2025 statement of charges alleging unprofessional conduct related to Flanigan’s agency affiliated counselor credential.

In May 2026 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Amanda M. Forney (NC10095616) with unprofessional conduct. In April 2024, Forney was arrested for allegedly attempting to elude police and was found in possession of a controlled substance. Forney also allegedly failed to respond to the department’s April 2025 and November 2025 letters of cooperation.

In April 2026 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Grace Gikaru (NC61241641) with unprofessional conduct. Charges allege that in March 2025, Gikaru was intoxicated while working at a client’s home, then attempted to drive herself home and was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a valid driver’s license.

In March 2026 the Department of Health granted Shaun Francis Housam’s agency affiliated counselor credential (CG70055314) subject to conditions, including two years of probation. Housam was previously convicted of burglary in the second degree, a class B felony, once in November 2015 and twice in July 2022; malicious mischief in the second degree, a class C felony, in April 2021; and theft in the third degree, a gross misdemeanor, in April 2021.

In April 2026 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Joshua Edward Leach’s (CG61444655) agency affiliated counselor credential.

In March 2026 the Department of Health denied Bonita Michelle Anne LePage’s application for a home care aide credential (HM61667015). In August 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services placed LePage on the vulnerable adult abuse registry, which disqualifies LePage from caring for vulnerable adults, juveniles and children. Placement on the registry prohibits certification as a home care aide.

In April 2026 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission reinstated Shyla D. McFadden’s (D160219498) dental assistant credential subject to conditions, including employer notification and quarterly evaluations for one year.

In April 2026 the Department of Health granted Quinton Carl Olson’s (NA70004202, NC70003406) applications for certified nursing assistant and registered nursing assistant credentials subject to conditions, including at least two years’ probation. In September 2022, Olson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit malicious destruction by fire, a class D felony.

In May 2026 the Department of Health granted Barbara L. Patrone (CO70070717) a substance use disorder professional trainee credential subject to conditions, including three years of probation. Patrone reported alcohol misuse within the past year and indicated that chemical substance use may impair her ability to practice with skill and safety.

In March 2026 the Department of Health granted Joshua James Reed’s (CO70078797) substance use disorder professional trainee credential with conditions including three years’ probation. Reed was convicted of multiple offenses between 2007 and 2024, including assault, domestic violence-related offenses, violations of protection or no-contact orders, driving under the influence, forgery, theft and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent.

In May 2026 the Department of Health charged LucQuan V. Smith (MA60599789) with the unlicensed practice of massage therapy and notified him of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. In February 2025, Smith allegedly provided and advertised massage services and represented himself as a licensed massage therapist despite never holding a Washington massage therapist credential.

In March 2026 the Department of Health denied Angie Marie Swinehart’s (HM60938973) application for a home care aide credential. In August 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services placed Swinehart on the vulnerable adult abuse registry based on a final finding that Swinehart neglected a vulnerable adult. Placement on the registry prohibits certification as a home care aide.

Stevens County

In May 2026 the Department of Health released respiratory care practitioner Matthew Raphael Hulse (LR61523942) from the terms and conditions of his 2024 agreement and terminated monitoring.

Thurston County

In April 2026 the Department of Health denied Erica Gage Ekerson (PR70054860) a certified peer support specialist credential. Ekerson reported a recovery period of less than one year for a mental health condition or substance use disorder.

In May 2026 the Department of Health and Sunsanee Martorella entered an agreed order requiring Martorella to cease-and-desist order the unlicensed practice of massage therapy. Between September 2024 and August 2025, Martorella advertised, provided, and charged for massage services as part of a business operated from Martorella’s home, despite never holding a Washington massage therapist credential.

In March 2026 the Department of Health vacated a 2006 agreed order and its modified versions related to Leah Shalona Niccolocci’s (RC00055984) counselor credential, as well as a 2009 agreement related to her application for a substance use disorder professional credential.

Walla Walla County

In April 2026 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Brian Scott Dean’s (SA61439489) advanced social worker associate credential.

Whatcom County

In April 2026 the Department of Health released certified nursing assistant Elyse Ann Barstow (NC60382983) from the terms and conditions of a 2024 agreement and terminated monitoring.

In March 2026 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission charged dentist Andrew T. Lai (DE00009768) with unprofessional conduct. Between 2018 and 2025, Lai allegedly failed to maintain adequate patient records, failed to complete or document appropriate exams and treatment planning, provided restorative dental treatment below the standard of care, allowed an unlicensed employee to perform dental assistant tasks, and used patient images in advertising without authorization.

In May 2026 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission dismissed charges of unprofessional conduct against pharmacy assistant Netra Renea McGrew (VB60595882).

In May 2026 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Claire Ming-Shing Nusbaum’s (CO61521477) a substance use disorder professional trainee credential.

In April 2026 the Department of Health charged Elyse Rybka with the unlicensed practice of veterinary medicine and notified her of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Charges allege that between June 2023 and April 2025, Rybka practiced as a veterinarian despite never holding a Washington veterinarian credential. Rybka also allegedly managed patients, performed surgeries, and prescribed medication.

In March 2026 the Department of Health denied Emily Ann Skondin’s application for a registered dental assistant credential (D170075305). In August 2022, the department denied Skondin’s application for a pharmacy assistant credential after Skondin failed to obtain a required substance use evaluation report related to prior gross misdemeanor convictions involving substance use.

In February 2026 the Department of Health granted Trisha Marie Whetter (CO70041430) a substance use disorder professional trainee credential subject to conditions, including three years of probation. In October 2020, the Washington Board of Nursing indefinitely suspended Whetter’s nursing credential after she failed to respond to charges related to alleged diversion of controlled substances and recordkeeping issues.

Yakima County

In March 2026 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Steve A. Jimenez’s (CO61314552) substance use disorder professional trainee credential.

In April 2026 the Department of Health granted Christina Ann Rodriguez’s (CG70031214) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential subject to conditions, including at least two years’ probation. In May 2024, Rodriguez was convicted in Idaho of possession of a controlled substance.

Out of State

Michigan: In March 2026 the Washington Medical Commission terminated the 2021 agreed order for Jessica A. Wolin’s (MD00037263) physician and surgeon credential.

Nevada: In May 2026 the Department of Health placed certified counselor and hypnotherapist Patricia Diane Sewell (CL60162229,HP10001373) on probation for at least three years. Sewell must comply with certain terms and conditions, including paying a $2,000 fine, completing continuing education and submitting to patient record audits. Between May and October 2021, Sewell treated a client and failed to properly document the client’s request that treatment records not be kept.

Texas: In May 2026 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission reinstated Paul O. Choi’s (DE60804564) dentist credential.

Note to Editors: Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.

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