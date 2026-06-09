New Book ‘The Impolite Canadian’ Advocates For Canada To Actively Shape Its Interests In a Competitive Global Landscape

“The Impolite Canadian: Why Playing Nice Is Costing Us the Future.” by Kumaran Nadesan, published by Forbes Books, is now available. Forbes Books, publisher of “The Impolite Canadian” Kumaran Nadesan, author of “The Impolite Canadian: Why Playing Nice Is Costing Us the Future.”

Kumaran Nadesan’s “The Impolite Canadian” challenges Canadians to take bold risks, speak up for what they believe is right, and cultivate ambition as a culture.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada-based CEO and former public servant Kumaran Nadesan challenges his polite but passive country to be more assertive and competitive in “ The Impolite Canadian: Why Playing Nice Is Costing Us the Future .” Published by Forbes Books, it is available at major book retailers nationwide.Though Canada is admired for its civility, Nadesan argues that stereotype may be one of its biggest liabilities. He makes the case that Canada’s culture of politeness has sometimes resulted in passivity and held it back economically, diplomatically, and culturally. In “The Impolite Canadian,” Nadesan offers a practical and provocative framework for rethinking Canadian identity in a more fractured and competitive world.After nearly three decades of experience in government, business, and not-for-profit sectors in Canada, Nadesan is certain that the country can become a key player on the global stage, but says to do so will require a mindset shift that rejects complacency. At the center of the book is the idea of the “impolite Canadian,” not someone who is rude or reckless, but rather a person who breaks free from the country’s cultural myth of quiet deference and instead leads with boldness, clarity, and conviction.“They’re someone who speaks uncomfortable truths, challenges the status quo, acts decisively in the face of complacency, and stands unapologetically for Canadian values and interests without losing respect and integrity,” Nadesan writes.Through reflections on politics, business, immigration, diaspora, and leadership, Nadesan explores how Canada can move beyond passive politeness and toward a more self-assured, ambitious, and strategically serious posture. He views Canada’s multiculturalism as a strength but points out its inability to retain top talent. He contends that excessive deference can lead to missed opportunities in business, trade, politics, and innovation.From Nadesan’s perspective, shifting global power dynamics and Canada’s changing relationship with the United States further heighten the importance for Canada to act more like a country of consequence.Key takeaways from “The Impolite Canadian”:- Canadian politeness can become a strategic weakness. Being a consensus-driven nation has benefits, but it can also foster passivity, delayed decision-making, and reluctance to confront difficult issues.- Canada has repeatedly underleveraged its strengths. Canada produces world-class talent, ideas, and resources but often fails to commercialize or capitalize on them.- National identity must evolve beyond stereotypes. Canada is more than nice, hockey-loving, apologetic people; it’s diverse, entrepreneurial, and globally connected.- Canada’s future depends on ambition and assertive leadership. Canada needs more leaders, entrepreneurs, creators, and policymakers willing to take risks, build domestically, advocate internationally, and project confidence.Kumaran Nadesan, author of The Impolite Canadian: Why Playing Nice Is Costing Us the Future, is the Group Chief Executive Officer of 369 Global, a Canada-based group of companies with business interests in skills training and workforce development, media and communications, and global market facilitation. Nadesan worked for the Government of Ontario for 15 years before joining 369 Global, holding several senior roles. His focus on innovation, program design, and values-based leadership earned him numerous public service awards. In 2024, he was named “Inspirational Leader of the Year” at the National Business Awards by CanadianSME Magazine. He has co-founded several initiatives in Canada and frequently comments on Canadian identity, civic leadership, and global issues. He holds a BA (Hons.) from the University of Toronto Scarborough and a graduate certificate in strategic public management from the Schulich School of Business, York University.Forbes Books is the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Forbes Books identifies and selects authors who are game changers and thought leaders in their fields. They are people who recognize how publishing a book can elevate their message and inspire audiences to better themselves and the world around them. Since its launch in 2016, Forbes Books has grown into the premier independent business book publisher

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