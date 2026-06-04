Governor Braun Welcomes $138M Boston Scientific Distribution Operation to Indiana

New investment in Plainfield set to expand capacity for global delivery of medical devices, power Indiana’s life sciences sector

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Governor Mike Braun today announced that Boston Scientific Corporation will establish a new global medical device distribution facility in Plainfield, creating up to 300 new, high-wage jobs. The new operation is a testament to Indiana’s robust life sciences sector, and it will bolster the Governor’s life sciences initiative – a commitment to investing $1 billion over 10 years in agricultural and life sciences – and the BioHeartland





“Indiana’s commitment to further advancing our already robust life sciences sector continues to pay dividends as we welcome Boston Scientific to Plainfield,” said Gov. Braun. “This new facility can bolster the state’s global leadership in life sciences and medical device innovation while creating hundreds of high-skilled, high-wage jobs, providing more opportunities for Hoosiers to advance their skills, grow their careers and provide for their families.”





Boston Scientific, a global leader in medical device technology, anticipates investing approximately $138 million to construct and equip a 500,000-square-foot facility at the Plainfield Innovation Park to support and enhance its US-based distribution and logistics operations. The new facility will feature state-of-the-art technology, light manufacturing and incorporate necessary processes and operations for regulatory compliance. The company expects to break ground later this year. Once complete, the facility will be responsible for global distribution of medical devices, helping Boston Scientific provide solutions that treat more than 48 million patients annually.





In March, Gov. Braun announced a $1 billion investment in agricultural and life sciences with the goal of creating 100,000 high-wage jobs over 10 years and making Indiana the premier destination for human, animal and plant health. The initiative will build on the state’s global companies, innovators and world-renowned research institutions to advance R&D, commercialization, production and logistics, making Indiana a global destination for advanced solutions and highly skilled jobs.





“Boston Scientific’s investment may be transformational not only for Plainfield, but also for the future of the BioHeartland,” said Robin Brandgard, president of the Plainfield Town Council. “This project validates the vision behind our south of I-70 innovation corridor, where advanced logistics, manufacturing and life sciences can thrive together with strategic infrastructure, connectivity and quality-of-place investments. As we continue expanding entertainment, recreation and outdoor destinations, including our more than 1,800-acre park system, we are intentionally building an environment where companies, talent and families want to invest for generations."