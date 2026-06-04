Governor Braun Announces Capital Group Expansion, 200 New Hoosier Jobs

CARMEL, Ind. (June 4, 2026) – Governor Mike Braun today announced that Capital Group, one of the world’s largest and most experienced active fund managers, will expand its operations in Carmel, creating up to 200 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2028.





"Indiana is the perfect destination to support Capital Group’s growth now and for years to come,” said Gov. Braun. “Thanks to our state’s logistical advantages and a collaborative commitment to vibrant, livable communities, Indiana is retaining and attracting an impressive ecosystem of skilled talent. Capital Group’s expansion will create hundreds of new, high-wage career opportunities, and we look forward to the company’s continued partnership in accelerating job growth for Hoosiers.”





Capital Group will invest $13.5 million to expand its presence at 12811 N. Meridian St. in Carmel, which is one of the company’s primary client service hubs. The expansion reflects Capital Group’s ongoing efforts to evolve its global footprint in line with client and business needs, building greater scale and capability in key service hubs to support long-term growth and deliver strong client outcomes.





The company will begin hiring client service and operations roles immediately. Additionally, Capital Group is offering relocation services to Carmel for associates based at its Hampton Roads, Virginia, office, which will close at the end of 2027 as part of the company’s broader Global Location Strategy. Interested applicants can learn more and apply online.





“The Indianapolis area has been a fantastic home for Capital Group for more than 30 years, thanks to the strength of the local community and the exceptional talent in the region,” said Ryan Rue, head of American Funds Service Group at Capital Group. “We’re excited to continue growing here as we invest in our people, expand our capabilities and support our clients for the long term.”





Founded in 1931, Capital Group is the world’s largest active fund manager, employing more than 9,000 associates across 34 offices in 15 countries. The company, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, provides investment and wealth management services to help clients pursue their financial goals.





“During my recent visit to Capital Group’s Carmel campus, I saw firsthand how their corporate leadership has a deep commitment to our community engagement and sustainable innovation,” said Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam. “From their landmark solar project to the impactful work of their Capital Cares program, they are a vital part of our city’s fabric. We are proud that a world-class firm with such a disciplined, long-term vision continues to grow and invest in our city, providing exceptional opportunities for our talented workforce. We are thrilled they are growing in Carmel.”









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Griffin Reid

Office of Governor Mike Braun

Cell: 317-391-9475





Lizzie Lowe

Capital Group