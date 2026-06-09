New Book ‘The CFO Advantage’ Shows Finance Leaders How to Make Greater Impact On Their Organizations

“The CFO Advantage: Elevate Your Role From Financial Technician to Visionary Business Leader” by Chris Festog, published by Entrepreneur Books, is now available. Entrepreneur Books, publisher of “The CFO Advantage" by Chris Festog. Chris Festog, author of “The CFO Advantage: Elevate Your Role From Financial Technician to Visionary Business Leader.”

Chris Festog’s “The CFO Advantage” shows CFOs how to lead with stewardship, strategy, communication and transformation.

I’ve learned that success begins when you look beyond the numbers to the story that helps you understand the ‘why.” — Chris Festog, author of “The CFO Advantage"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran executive Chris Festog offers financial professionals and CEOs a guide to expanding the role of the chief financial officer in his new book, “ The CFO Advantage : Elevate Your Role From Financial Technician To Visionary Business Leader.” Published by Entrepreneur Books, an imprint of Advantage Media Group, the book is now available at major book retailers nationwide.Festog argues that today’s CFO cannot be defined only by accounting, reporting and compliance. Drawing on more than four decades as a financial professional, he makes the case that CFOs must become stewards, leaders and transformation partners who help shape strategy, strengthen teams, guide technology decisions and build lasting organizations.“I’ve learned that success begins when you look beyond the numbers to the story that helps you understand the ‘why,’” Festog writes.Festog shares lessons he learned that made him a high-impact CFO — lessons he used to empower and equip future financial leaders. Those experiences include successful communication, becoming a change champion, building a strategy that motivates teams, and leveraging data and business intelligence to drive growth. Each chapter finishes with questions to enhance readers’ understanding and application of the material.Although the book is aimed primarily at the financial professional, Festog also believes there is an opportunity to explore the unique and critical relationship between the CEO and CFO. Through “CEO Corner” sections in each chapter, he examines how the CEO can maximize the impact of the CFO and their ability to facilitate the success of the company.Key Takeaways From “The CFO Advantage”- Great CFOs go far beyond finance: Finance leaders create greater value when they become business leaders, strategists, and innovators.- Stewardship is a leadership discipline: CFOs must protect financial integrity while also caring for employees, customers and shareholders.- Communication separates leaders from technicians: Listening, writing, speaking and presenting are essential skills for finance professionals who want influence.- Transformation is part of the CFO’s job: High-impact CFOs should help drive innovation, technology, data strategy and long-term business growth.More than a finance book, “The CFO Advantage” is a leadership guide for financial professionals who want to build careers of consequence and help their organizations perform at a higher level.Chris Festog brings more than 40 years of experience in creating and building innovative businesses in the insurance industry with the Zurich Insurance Group, Texaco, RenaissanceRe, and Mutual of America Financial Group. He is the chief financial officer of CrossPurpose, a Denver-based organization helping people move from poverty to prosperity. Festog has led finance teams throughout his career and, through his innovative use of technology, has been a leader integrating technology with business transformation. He has extensive board experience, including as the chairman and CEO of MoA Funds, a mutual fund company of nearly $30 billion. Festog holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business. He is a published contributor with Forbes, an accomplished speaker, a consultant, and an executive coach.Entrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage—The Authority Company, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and beyond.

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