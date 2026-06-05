MY BLOCK SKIN WELCOMES NBA VETERAN JAMES JOHNSON AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

James Johnson for My Block Skin

Former NBA Player Joins Sun Care Brand to Champion Inclusive SPF and Shift the Cultural Conversation Around Melanin-Rich Skin

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Block Skin , the sun care brand redefining who is seen, heard, and represented in the SPF category, today announced the appointment of former NBA player James Johnson as one of its new Global Brand Ambassadors. The partnership marks a powerful union of culture, wellness, and purpose—bringing together one of the league's most respected veteran figures with a brand committed to dismantling long-standing misconceptions around sunscreen and melanin-rich skin.James Johnson spent over a decade in the NBA, earning a reputation not only for his athletic versatility and tenacity on the court but also for the cultural presence and authenticity he carried throughout his career. Known for being highly selective about the brands he affiliates with, Johnson's decision to partner with My Block Skin reflects a deep alignment with the brand's mission and the communities it serves."This partnership came down to one thing for me: purpose," Johnson said. "My Block Skin is shifting a narrative that's been ignored for decades, and that work matters. I've been intentional my entire career about protecting my brand, so when I do step into something, it has to be real. This is real. The mission is real, the product is real, and the people behind it are genuine. I'm honored to lend my voice to help normalize sun protection as part of everyday wellness, for everyone."The partnership is rooted in a shared belief that sun care is not just a wellness issue—it is a cultural one. For decades, the sun care industry has failed to adequately represent or serve communities of color, perpetuating the harmful misconception that darker skin tones do not need SPF protection. My Block Skin was founded to challenge that narrative head-on, creating products, messaging, and partnerships that reflect the full spectrum of skin tones and lived experiences.Johnson’s platform and cultural influence make him an ideal voice in advancing this mission. His announcement as Global Brand Ambassador is expected to amplify My Block Skin’s reach ahead of a significant brand moment planned for June 9th.“From day one, the vision for My Block Skin has always been bigger than sunscreen," Mikey Graham, Co-Founder & Creative and Partnerships Lead, My Block Skin. "It’s about shifting culture, representation, and accessibility within categories that historically overlooked our communities. James represents authenticity, longevity, discipline, and cultural influence in a way that aligns naturally with where we see this brand going. This partnership is not about celebrity for celebrity’s sake. It’s about aligning with people who genuinely believe in changing narratives and creating products and conversations that feel inclusive, elevated, and culturally relevant.”My Block Skin’s growing ambassador roster reflects its commitment to centering voices and faces that mirror the communities it serves. With James Johnson now in its corner, the brand is poised to further its mission of making SPF aspirational, accessible, and deeply integrated into everyday lifestyle and wellness conversations for all skin.ABOUT MY BLOCK SKINMy Block Skin is a sun care brand on a mission to redefine who is seen, heard, and protected in the SPF category. Born from a commitment to inclusion and cultural relevance, My Block Skin creates high-performance sun care products designed for all skin types while driving broader conversations about sun safety, wellness, and representation. The brand believes that sun protection is for everyone and that the industry has a responsibility to reflect that truth.MEDIA CONTACTJasmine BrowleyInfo@HLSComms.com(312) 248-3903

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