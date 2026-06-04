Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green Takes Action Addressing Federal Medicaid Fraud Unit Decision

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN TAKES ACTION ADDRESSING FEDERAL MEDICAID FRAUD UNIT DECISION

Independent Strike Force Formed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 4, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced the creation of an independent Medicaid Fraud Strike Force within the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) to strengthen oversight, accountability and coordination in the fight against Medicaid fraud, waste and abuse. The strike force will support and build upon the work of Hawaiʻi’s existing Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU).

The announcement follows a federal decision regarding the MFCU, which is administered by the Department of the Attorney General. State officials emphasized that the action does not affect Medicaid eligibility, benefits, services, or federal funding for Hawaiʻi’s Medicaid program. Hawaiʻi’s Medicaid program, administered by Med-QUEST, remains in good standing with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

“The findings outlined by the Office of Inspector General are serious and deserve a serious response,” said Governor Green. “Hawaiʻi takes Medicaid fraud seriously. Even before receiving this letter, we were taking steps to strengthen oversight and accountability through the creation of an independent Medicaid Fraud Strike Force within DHS. Our goal is straightforward: protect vulnerable residents, safeguard taxpayer dollars and ensure every available tool is being used to identify and address fraud, waste and abuse.”

The strike force will be supported by Mike Purpura, an experienced legal professional with significant Hawaiʻi experience, a former federal prosecutor and former White House Deputy Counsel. He brings extensive expertise in complex investigations, fraud enforcement and coordination with federal law enforcement agencies and federal partners.

Working in coordination with the MFCU, DHS, other state agencies, health plans, law enforcement and federal partners, the strike force will help identify waste, fraud and abuse, recommend corrective actions, assist in the recovery of taxpayer dollars where appropriate and strengthen systems designed to protect Medicaid recipients and public funds.

“The Medicaid program provides essential healthcare coverage to hundreds of thousands of Hawaiʻi residents and we want our members, providers and community partners to know that their benefits and services will continue without interruption,” said DHS Director Joseph Campos II. “At the same time, we welcome opportunities to strengthen program integrity and accountability. The Medicaid Fraud Strike Force will help ensure Hawaiʻi is using every available resource to protect public funds, while preserving access to care for those who depend on Medicaid.”

Following discussions with CMS officials, DHS has been informed that Hawaiʻi’s Medicaid program remains in good standing and that this action does not affect eligibility, benefits, provider payments, or federal Medicaid funding.

The strike force will provide a report to the Governor by December 31, 2026, detailing actions taken, findings, opportunities to strengthen enforcement and oversight and recommendations to improve the detection, investigation and prosecution of Medicaid fraud and patient abuse.

“We welcome collaboration with our federal partners and share the common goal of protecting taxpayers, safeguarding vulnerable residents and preserving Medicaid for those who rely on it,” Governor Green said. “This effort is about restoring confidence, improving accountability and ensuring Hawaiʻi meets the highest standards of program integrity.”

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Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]