She’s Got Time Announces 2026 Women In Sports Summit July 13-14 at Wynn Las Vegas; Tickets on Sale Now

She's Got Time Women in Sports Summit She's Got Time Logo

Founder & WNBA Icon Swin Cash Gathers A Powerhouse Lineup of Executives, Athletes, Creatives & Industry Leaders for Power-Packed Panels, Workshops & Networking

The future of the sports industry depends on creating spaces where women can connect, lead, and thrive, and that mission continues to drive everything we do at She’s Got Time.” — Swin Cash, Founder and CEO of She’s Got Time

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- She’s Got Time, the lifestyle and media company built for women with careers in sports and adjacent industries, founded by WNBA legend Swin Cash , announces its fourth annual Women in Sports Summit taking place during NBA Summer League July 13 - 14, 2026 at Wynn Las Vegas.The two-day event will gather top leaders from professional team front offices, coaching staffs, major media networks, C-suites, and beyond for dynamic panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. Attendees will hear directly from industry trailblazers and changemakers while exploring the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of sports. The event reflects She’s Got Time’s commitment to fostering community, expanding access, and supporting the next generation of women leaders across the industry.“The future of the sports industry depends on creating spaces where women can connect, lead, and thrive, and that mission continues to drive everything we do at She’s Got Time,” said Swin Cash, Founder and CEO of She’s Got Time. “This year’s summit will bring together influential voices from across the industry for meaningful conversations, strategic insights, and relationship-building opportunities that help women navigate and shape the future of sports. Our goal is for every attendee to leave with new connections, actionable takeaways, and a stronger network to support their continued growth and impact.”SPEAKER LINEUPAmong the featured speakers are trailblazing women who continue to shape the sports industry and public discourse across media, leadership, and advocacy.Swin Cash, WNBA legend, Media Personality, and Founder & CEO of She’s Got TimeAndrea Kremer, Host and Correspondent, CBS and ESPNChristina Granville, Entertainment and Sports HostJay Perry, President & CEO, Arizona Sports & Events AllianceLiron Fanan, General Manager, Cleveland ChargeMarci Czel, Business Lead, Sports and Entertainment, GoogleSandra Idehen, Commissioner, League One Volleyball ProShaneika Dabney-Henderson, Global Head of Video, The AthleticShelly Cayette-Weston, President, Business Operations, Charlotte HornetsTerri Jackson, Executive Director, WNBPASarah Kustok, Sports Broadcaster, CBS SportsLacee Carmon-Johnson, Director of Basketball Advancement, Toronto RaptorsLaTonya Story, CEO & Creator, LPS Consulting PR/Sports Power BrunchTeresa Weatherspoon, Unrivaled Head Coach, Vinyl BC, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ℅ 2019Denise “DT” Thomas, Founder, The Effective Communication CoachDr. Darvelle Hutchins, Vice President, Dillard University Advancement & Strategic CommunicationsSCHEDULE & TICKETSThe She’s Got Time Women in Sports Summit unfolds over two dynamic days. Kicking off Monday, July 13, with a VIP mindfulness experience, an energizing day of networking, engaging live talks, brand activations, and a lively DJ set.On Tuesday, July 14, the action moves to the mainstage with a full day of thought-provoking panels, interactive workshops, and invaluable networking opportunities featuring powerhouse speakers from across the sports and media landscape.Tickets for She’s Got Time’s Fourth Annual Women in Sports Summit are now on sale and can be purchased at: shesgottime.com/summit-2026.SPONSORSThis year’s Women in Sports Summit is made possible through the generous support of leading partners across sports, entertainment and lifestyle. Sponsors include the NBA, WNBA, NBPA, CBS Sports, the Las Vegas Raiders, NBA Summer League, Panini, Women’s Sports Foundation and Wynn Las Vegas.Their shared commitment to equity, empowerment, and innovation helps fuel She’s Got Time’s mission to build an intergenerational community of women in sports and expand access to the resources, relationships, and strategic insights that accelerate career growth, strengthen leadership pathways, and drive lasting impact across the industry.###About She’s Got TimeShe’s Got Time, founded by Swin Cash, is a lifestyle and media company building the first holistic ecosystem for women with careers in sports and adjacent industries. Through a blend of media storytelling, a tech-enabled community platform, and in-real-life experiences, SGT connects, supports, and empowers women working across every facet of the sports industry—from corporate offices to creative agencies, coaching staffs to executive suites. We’re creating space for women to grow their networks, elevate their voices, and shape the future of sports culture—together. For more information, visit shesgottime.com and stay up to date on the latest news by following @shesgottime on Instagram.About Swin CashSwin Cash is a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, current Founder/CEO of She’s Got Time, a lifestyle and media company building the first holistic ecosystem for women with careers in sports, and a trailblazer in sports leadership, media, and philanthropy. She recently served as the Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development for the New Orleans Pelicans. Throughout her illustrious playing career, Cash cemented her legacy as one of the most accomplished athletes in women’s basketball. A three-time WNBA champion (2003, 2006, 2010), four-time WNBA All-Star (2003, 2005, 2009, 2011), and two-time WNBA All-Star Game MVP (2009, 2011), she also contributed to the U.S. Women’s National Team’ssuccess, winning two Olympic gold medals (2004, 2012). Her impact on the game was further recognized when she was named one of the WNBA’s Top 20 Most Influential Players.Beyond the court, Cash has been a dynamic presence in sports media, covering basketball and culture for various nationally broadcast platforms. She is also a dedicated philanthropist, founding Cash for Kids, a non-profit committed to empowering youth through fitness, education, and cultural enrichment.A respected advocate for social responsibility and civil rights, Cash has worked extensively with the NBA as a Global Ambassador, using her platform to drive meaningful change. Despite her many professional accomplishments, she considers her most cherished roles to be wife to Steve Canal and mother to their two sons, Saint and Syer Cash-Canal.

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