Legislature Approves Major Transportation and Infrastructure Package to Support Municipal Roads, Transit, and Housing

Package includes funding for pothole repairs, bridge modernization, rail improvements across Massachusetts

(BOSTON—6/4/2026) The Massachusetts Legislature today approved over $2.7 billion in bond funding to help municipalities make local road and bridge repairs, invest in public transit infrastructure, and support transit-oriented housing development statewide.

The package includes $200 million in bonding to spur new transit-oriented housing construction with capital projects such as stormwater management, culverts, and bike and pedestrian infrastructure.

Additionally, it authorizes $300 million to support departments of public works in local cities and towns as they fill potholes and strengthen bridges at a crucial time for many municipalities dealing with strained finances.

“Today, the Legislature is taking action to fix potholes, repair local bridges, and build on the progress Massachusetts public transit has made,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “At the same time, this legislation will help ease serious financial burdens on cities and towns that are navigating a difficult financial landscape. I’m grateful to Chair Rodrigues for his leadership, Chair Crighton and Chair Cronin for their partnership, and Speaker Mariano and our colleagues in the House for getting this across the finish line.”

“Providing funding for critical infrastructure projects through investments in the Commonwealth’s public transportation, roads, and bridges is one of the most important responsibilities that we have as members of the Legislature,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I’m proud of the support for local infrastructure repairs that this legislation provides, and of the funding included for the MBTA. I want to thank Chairman Arciero, Chairman Finn, and all my colleagues in the House for supporting this vital legislation, as well as our partners in the Senate for working with us to ensure that these important investments get to the Governor’s desk for her signature.”

“Grateful that we can say the winter of 2026 is finally in the rearview mirror, the Legislature has moved forward in addressing long-term capital projects for roadways and bridges all across the Commonwealth. This sweeping $2.7 billion bond bill provides support for critical capital projects in transportation that will spur housing development, make our roads and bridges safer, and continue to build and improve upon the MBTA’s ongoing railway improvement projects,” said Senator Michael J. Rodrigues (D-Westport), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “This legislation builds upon our commitment to make Massachusetts the leader and a model for a safe and state-of-the-art public transportation system.”

The bond bill— H.5375 , An Act financing long-term improvements to municipal roads and bridges—also contains $500 million in bonding to target and fast-track repairs to the roads that are in the worst condition, through MassDOT’s Lifecycle Asset Management Program

“With all the important issues facing the state, we cannot lose focus on the basics like maintaining our roads and bridges,” said Senator John J. Cronin (D-Fitchburg), Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets. “This substantial investment in cities and towns goes a long way to improve the everyday life of the people who use our local roads every day.”

"I am proud to see another annual Ch. 90 bill fund the Commonwealth's immediate municipal roadway and transportation needs,” said Representative Michael Finn (D-West Springfield), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets. “This year's legislation also gives the Administration the flexibility to deploy additional funds towards large-scale transportation investments which may arise over the next few years. I would like to thank Speaker Mariano and Chair Michlewitz for their leadership, as well as Chair Arciero for his collaboration."

“Municipalities across the Commonwealth are feeling the impact of a brutal winter, with roads, sidewalks, bridges, and culverts in need of serious repair,” said Senator Brendan Crighton (D-Lynn), Senate Chair of the Committee on Transportation. “This funding addresses those immediate concerns, while balancing long-term investments in our DCR roadways and infrastructure of the MBTA so that people can travel safely throughout Massachusetts.”

“This legislation represents a significant investment in the infrastructure that communities rely on every day,” said Representative James Arciero (D-Westford), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation. “By providing critical funding for local roads, bridges, public transit, and transit-oriented housing, we are helping cities and towns address immediate transportation needs while also planning for long-term growth and economic development. These investments will ensure that Massachusetts continues to strengthen a transportation system that supports residents across the Commonwealth. I am grateful to House Speaker Mariano, Chair Michlewitz, Chair Finn and our Senate colleagues for their partnership and commitment to getting this important legislation across the finish line.”

Support is included for all cities and towns through financing for the traditional Chapter 90 program , while a portion of the bonding would especially aid rural areas by distributing support solely based on communities’ road mileage.

In addition to improving the condition of roadways and integrity of bridges across Massachusetts, the legislation supports commuter rail and public transit at the MBTA with $200 million for rail improvements, vehicle modernization, and procurement of new vehicles.

It also boosts the Department of Conservation and Recreation, which is responsible for maintaining around 180 lane miles of roadway and more than 100 bridge structures, with $200 million for repairs and modernization.

Having been passed by both chambers of the Legislature, the bill has been sent to Governor Maura Healey for her signature.

Adam Chapdelaine, Executive Director & CEO of the Massachusetts Municipal Association (MMA)