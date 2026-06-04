Massachusetts Senate Moves to Unlock New Opportunities for Commercial Interior Designers

New registration framework gives commercial interior designers greater independence and economic opportunity

(BOSTON—6/4/2026) New opportunities to grow the commercial interior design industry in Massachusetts would be unlocked through legislation passed by the Senate today.

The Senate voted to advance a bill to create optional state licensure for commercial interior designers, a step that would empower smaller designers to bid individually for certain projects rather than having to contract with a larger firm.

“Massachusetts is home to world-class interior design programs and deeply talented professionals, and they deserve a pathway to fully practice their craft here at home,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “This legislation creates real economic opportunity, levels the playing field for smaller and independent designers, and ensures that our Commonwealth remains a place where creative professionals can build thriving careers. I thank Chair Rodrigues and Chair Payano for their leadership and applaud Assistant Majority Leader Lovely for her advocacy for this legislation.”

“The Senate has long prioritized strengthening our consumer protections laws, ensuring residents of the Commonwealth engage in businesses that are required to conform to professional provisions and guidelines in their respective industries. That’s why I am pleased the Senate has passed this bill updating the commercial interior design industry, establishing the Board of Registration of Commercial Interior Designers,” said Senator Michael J. Rodrigues (D-Westport), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “Thank you to the Senate President for her leadership here, along with Senator Lovely, Senator Payano and my Senate colleagues for their advocacy, ensuring we bring this bill to the floor that empowers the field of commercial interior designers across our great state.”

“Massachusetts is home to five colleges with nationally accredited interior design programs,” said Senator Joan B. Lovely (D-Salem), Assistant Senate Majority Leader and primary sponsor of the legislation. “We are training talented professionals and then telling them they cannot fully practice their craft in their own state. This is not right, and S.3106 fixes that. It creates real economic opportunity, especially for women and minority-owned businesses, and it keeps our graduates here where they can grow their careers and contribute to our communities.”

The legislation—S.3107, An Act relative to advancing the profession of commercial interior design—would ensure flexibility for designers by making the new licensure process optional.

Currently, smaller interior design operations have to contract with larger firms that have architectural licenses in order to bid on certain projects.

“This legislation reflects what can happen when stakeholders come together to find common ground and strengthen a profession,” said Senator Pavel M. Payano (D-Lawrence), Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure. “By establishing a clear framework for the registration and oversight of commercial interior designers, we are creating greater clarity, accountability, and opportunity for practitioners across the Commonwealth.”

Full details of the legislation are available in a fact sheet in the Senate’s press room.

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means advanced the bill to the full Senate with a 16-0 vote on June 1, 2026. A previous version was vetted and advanced by the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure.

The Senate passed the bill and sent it to the House of Representatives for further review.

Joint Statement of Support

Amanda Vigneau, VP of Advocacy, International Interior Design Association (IIDA) New England Chapter

John Nunnari, Executive Director, American Institute of Architects (AIA) Massachusetts

“IIDA New England and AIA Massachusetts applaud Senate President Karen Spilka, Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues, Senator Joan Lovely, and the full Senate for advancing S.3107, An Act Relative to Advancing the Profession of Commercial Interior Design. This landmark legislation modernizes the Commonwealth’s regulatory framework, recognizes the professional qualifications of commercial interior designers, strengthens protections for public health, safety, and welfare, and creates new opportunities for a profession comprised largely of women- and minority-owned businesses while encouraging the next generation of designers to build their careers in Massachusetts.”

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