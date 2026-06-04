Construction on the Highway 11 Warroad River bridge resumes June 8 (June 4, 2026)

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Bemidji, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that construction on the Highway 11 Warroad River bridge will resume on June 8. This two-year project includes replacing the bridge over the Warroad River.

Work began in May 2025 with replacement of the west side of the bridge. During the 2026 construction season, crews will replace the east side. The project is expected to be completed by November, weather permitting.

Motorists will encounter single-lane traffic on the bridge controlled by temporary signals. A truck detour will be in place using Roseau County Roads 9 and 12.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics at www.facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest/ . For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4718; the Minnesota Relay Service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TYY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.

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