Lighting the Network: The Critical Role of Broadband Huts
While from the outside broadband construction can appear straightforward, in reality, projects of this scale are very complex and require continuous coordination among engineers, contractors, environmental specialists, utility providers, local governments, tribal governments, state agencies, federal agencies, and private landowners.
Often happening quietly, outside public view, this fundamental work ensures a resilient statewide network that Californians can rely on for generations. Much like highways, aqueducts, and the electric grid shaped California’s growth in previous generations, broadband infrastructure shape participation and growth in today’s digital reality.
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