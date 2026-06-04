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California Supreme Court Appears Ready to Expand Electronic Case Recording

(Subscription required) California’s Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared poised to blunt the reach of a state law that largely bars the use of electronic recording in courtrooms, even when court reporters are not available. Justices seemed to wrestle, however, with what limits—if any—to place on courts that use the recording technology given California’s anti-recording law and ongoing complaints from licensed stenographers who say administrators will use their recording authority to replace their jobs.

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California Supreme Court Appears Ready to Expand Electronic Case Recording

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