Newsom Continues Justice Appointment Spree, Naming Four to Courts of Appeal

(Subscription required) The governor’s unveiling of his latest appellate picks follows the Commission on Judicial Appointments’ approval two weeks ago of five justices. If the commission confirms Newsom’s current round of appointments as expected, the state will have just a handful of vacancies on the courts of appeal as the governor heads into his final months in office.

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