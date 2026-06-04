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In a first, California Supreme Court reverses a death sentence under new racial justice law

The California Supreme Court this week reversed the death sentence of a Los Angeles Bloods gang member convicted of killing a rival Crip in the early 1990s because a prosecutor compared him to a dangerous animal, the first reversal of a death sentence by the California Supreme Court because of violations of the Racial Justice Act. 

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In a first, California Supreme Court reverses a death sentence under new racial justice law

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