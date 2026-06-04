Photos: Dedication Ceremony for New Courthouse in Santa Rosa

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero joined judges, court administrators, and locally elected officials on May 29 to commemorate the new Hall of Justice courthouse for the Superior Court of Sonoma County.

“Courthouses should reflect the dignity and integrity of the rule of law,” said Chief Justice Guerrero, who called the new Santa Rosa courthouse a new symbol of justice for the residents of Sonoma County.

In addition to remarks by the Chief Justice and local judges, court staff played a prominent part in the dedication program. Court employee and U.S. Navy Veteran Branden “Aric” Rasmussen recited the Pledge of Allegiance and court employee Alexandria Hankes sang the national anthem. In addition, court employee Cyndi Nguyen read a poem she drafted about the new courthouse, reflecting on the “quiet promise inside the walls” of the new building that will protect the rights of everyone.



Full-size photos and captions from the dedication ceremony can also be seen on Flickr

New Courthouse Improves Services to the Public

The new building includes features and services the court was previously unable to provide due to space restrictions, such as appropriately sized jury assembly and deliberation rooms, courtroom and clerk's office, and other public waiting areas, attorney interview/witness waiting rooms, children's waiting room, area for security entrance screening, and in-custody holding facilities.

Green Building Is Energy Efficient

The new courthouse achieved LEED Silver status, as designated by the U.S. Green Building Council. This is a third-party certification program and the nationally accepted benchmark for the design, construction, and operation of high-performance “green” buildings. The courthouse’s sustainability features include drought-tolerant landscaping, water-efficient irrigation and plumbing systems, and energy-efficient lighting.

Statewide Court Facilities Program

The Judicial Council supports the court facilities of California's Supreme Court, Courts of Appeal, and trial courts by providing a broad range of services. These include facility planning, design and construction, facility operations management, environmental compliance and sustainability, real estate services and asset management, and emergency planning and security coordination.

Since the state judicial branch took over responsibility for courthouses in 2002, the judicial branch construction program has completed 39 new courthouse projects and another 14 projects are underway and in various stages.

Learn more about the state’s courthouse construction projects