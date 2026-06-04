COMMISSIONER LUKE FARLEY PRESENTS ORDER OF THE TAR HEEL TO EDDIE SMITH JR., OWNER AND CEO OF GRADY-WHITE BOATS

RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina Commissioner of Labor Luke Farley presented the Order of the Tar Heel, the highest honor awarded by the North Carolina Commissioner of Labor, to Edward C. “Eddie” Smith Jr., owner and CEO of Grady-White Boats, in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to North Carolina manufacturing, workforce development, education, and community service.

The Order of the Tar Heel recognizes individuals whose lives and accomplishments embody the very best of what it means to be a North Carolinian. The award honors those who have made a lasting impact on North Carolina through exceptional leadership, dedicated service, and contributions that strengthen communities, the workforce, and the state.

“The Tar Heel spirit is defined by hard work, service, and a commitment to making North Carolina stronger,” said Commissioner Farley. “Eddie Smith has lived those values throughout his career. His leadership, generosity, and dedication to our state have created opportunities for countless North Carolinians, and he is a deserving recipient of the Order of the Tar Heel.”

Under Smith’s leadership, Grady-White has grown into a world-class manufacturer producing offshore and family fishing boats that are recognized across the globe for quality, craftsmanship, innovation, and safety.

Today, the company employs hundreds of North Carolinians and continues to invest in Eastern North Carolina’s workforce and economy. A recent 70,000-square-foot expansion added 65 new jobs, further strengthening Greenville and Pitt County as manufacturing hubs and demonstrating Grady-White’s continued confidence in North Carolina workers.

﻿Throughout his career, Smith has placed a strong emphasis on the well-being of Grady-White employees, fostering a culture that values safety, health, and work-life balance. Under his leadership, the company has invested in employee training programs focused on workplace safety, healthy living, and maintaining a healthy balance between work and family life. Smith’s commitment to creating a safe and comfortable work environment also led Grady-White to become the first boat manufacturer in North Carolina to install air conditioning throughout its production facility, improving working conditions for employees and setting a new standard for the industry.

His dedication to conservation, education, economic development, workforce development, and community service reflects a lifelong commitment to improving the lives of others and advancing the prosperity of North Carolina.

“I’m deeply honored to receive Commissioner Farley’s Order of the Tar Heel. I am so proud of our dedicated craftsmen here at Grady-White and feel that any honor that comes my way is greatly due to their efforts, and I’m very happy to share it with them," said Smith. "One of the most important things we can do is invest in our people and their well-being to strengthen and grow North Carolina’s workforce. I am extremely grateful to Commissioner Farley for his successful efforts thus far on behalf of North Carolina’s workforce, and especially his very strong focus on safety in the workplace. His efforts will pay great dividends for the future of our great state.”

Smith’s remarkable career stands as a testament to the power of visionary leadership, hard work, and service. Through his contributions to manufacturing, education, philanthropy, and economic development, he has helped shape a stronger North Carolina and created opportunities that will benefit generations to come. The North Carolina Department of Labor is proud to recognize Eddie Smith Jr. with the Order of the Tar Heel for a lifetime of achievement and lasting service to the people of North Carolina.

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