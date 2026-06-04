Chairman Thompson Opening Statement at Hearing with Secretary Rollins

WASHINGTON, DC — House Committee on Agriculture Chairman Glenn "GT" Thompson (PA-15) delivered the following opening statement at today's full committee hearing, “For the Purpose of Receiving Testimony from the Honorable Brooke L. Rollins, Secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture.”

Remarks as prepared:

Good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you all to today’s hearing and extend a special thanks to the Honorable Brooke Rollins for joining us for her second appearance before the House Committee on Agriculture.

I am very proud to call Secretary Rollins a friend, and we’re grateful for both her leadership and for taking the time out of her busy schedule to be with us today.

Before we begin, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the empty seat in this hearing room. Former Chairman David Scott was a friend, a brother in the Lord, and a fierce advocate for the farmers he represented. His presence here today is dearly missed, and I was proud to honor his legacy by renaming the 1890s scholarship program after him in the 2026 farm bill.

I also want to wish Congressman Baird a happy birthday today.

On the Ag Committee, our work revolves around a core question: “What can we do to help rural Ameria?” We go about answering that question through hearings, briefings, roundtables, farm visits, and listening sessions. However, the legislation that we ultimately pass is not where this discussion ends. That is where USDA steps in and begins their important work of implementing the programs that we have authorized.

There is no better example of this than the work we have seen with the implementation of the Working Families Tax Cuts. This was the largest investment in American agriculture in a generation, and USDA has put in the work to get dollars out of the door. Just last week, USDA announced the sign-up process for producers to take advantage of the 30 million base acres added to the ARC and PLC commodity programs. I am very proud to see these investments roll out in a timely manner. Secretary Rollins, I want to thank you for being a partner with us in this process.

Your work makes it possible for us to ensure help reaches the producers who need it most. Great things are coming with the Working Families Tax Cuts, and I am eager to see USDA implement all of the critical programs we included in that legislation.

I also want to acknowledge the important work your team has done to crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse within the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Your support and leadership have made it possible to restore integrity to this program in the way Congress intended.

I look forward to hearing more specifics today about your department's efforts to improve state administration of this program. Hopefully, we’ll be sending even more work your way soon. I know President Trump wants a farm bill on his desk, and we look forward to getting him one to sign in the near future. The Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 is a significant step forward for producers, and I know you will continue your diligent work once that bill gets across the finish line.

I also want to thank you for the work your team has been doing to boost the domestic production of fertilizer. For critical crop inputs, we must focus on solutions for both today and the future, and I believe the Administration’s approach does exactly that.

USDA’s efforts in the last year to combat the spread of New World screwworm have also been commendable. The Administration’s actions to prevent exposure in the U.S. stopped the spread of this pest for as long as possible. While the detection yesterday wasn’t what we were hoping for, I know USDA will continue to make the necessary efforts to eradicate screwworm once again.

Throughout the eradication process, it is imperative that USDA, state animal health officials, industry groups, and Members of Congress work together to effectively deploy the whole of government response that has been planned for months.

I also know I am not alone when I say thank you for your commitment to farm assistance. The Farmer Bridge Assistance Program was a necessary step to hold producers over until updated policies kick in. Additionally, the decision to dedicate leftover resources from FBA to the Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers program was much appreciated. While I believe there is still more work to be done on that front, thank you for recognizing the need and making the most of the limited dollars you have available.

Please continue to communicate with the Committee on how we may be helpful to you as we work to get our farm economy back on stable ground. We know that communication is the bedrock of the important relationship between USDA and the House Committee on Agriculture.

Just a few weeks ago, we hosted Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden to speak to committee Members about the USDA reorganization process. This was a productive discussion in which good questions were asked and thoughtful answers were given. I look forward to continuing that discussion, among others, today with Secretary Rollins.

I know that supporting our nation’s farmers, ranchers, and rural communities remains her top priority, and I know her insights will be helpful as we continue our legislative work this Congress.

Thank you again, Secretary Rollins, for your service and your testimony. With that, I now yield to Ranking Member Craig for her opening remarks.