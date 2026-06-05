DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™ Lights Up the Sky at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium for One Night Only

DroneArt Show: Harry Potter

A 1,200-drone spectacle with pyrotechnics effects and exclusive fan experiences brings the magic to Los Angeles as part of the 25 Years of Magic celebration

The response from audiences has been moving, and Los Angeles allows us to bring that experience to a new scale, with new moments created especially for this celebration.” — Sofia Altuna

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™ arrives at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium on June 13 as the world premiere celebration on the global tour of a first-of-its-kind open-air drone spectacle, presented by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and Fever in celebration of 25 Years of Magic. Hosted by Bonnie Wright (who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films), the Los Angeles event will deliver an expanded experience, transforming the iconic venue into an exclusive fan experience throughout the evening.Gates open at 6:00 PM, inviting guests to explore a variety of food and beverage offerings, including Butterbeer, and browse exclusive Harry Potter™ merchandise. Fans will also have access to curated photo opportunities inspired by the films creating memorable moments ahead of the performance.Attendees are encouraged to arrive in costume and take part in fancam moments throughout the evening. Fans can also test their knowledge of the world of Harry Potter through trivia, with opportunities to win special prizes such as Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood tickets, as well as the chance for a limited number of guests to meet Bonnie Wright following the show.At the heart of the evening, DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™ blends advanced drone choreography with the unforgettable music and iconic moments from the Harry Potter film series, featuring 1,200 illuminated drones soaring across the night sky. As part of the experience, attendees will wear synchronized LED wristbands that allow them to interact with the enchantment of the performance. In Los Angeles, the spectacle will be further enhanced with pyrotechnics and stadium-wide lighting effects, adding an extra element to the show.Following a sold-out preview in Phoenix, audiences described the experience as emotional and unlike anything they had seen before.“The entire experience felt like watching a film, blending joyful nostalgia with elements I’d never seen before. I hadn’t felt that kind of joy since I first discovered the movies as a kid, and being able to share it with my family made it feel like real magic.” — Attendee review following the Phoenix performance.“We set out to create something that feels as emotional and cinematic as the films, but experienced in a completely new way. The response from audiences has been moving, and Los Angeles allows us to bring that experience to a new scale, with new moments created especially for this celebration.” — Sofia Altuna, Global Lead for DroneArt Show at Fever.DroneArt Show: Harry Potter™ is currently touring selected cities worldwide. With limited tickets available, fans are encouraged to secure their spot via the Fever app and website.EDITOR'S NOTE:For additional assets please visit:Press Release and Media Kit: https://newsroom.feverup.com Please use Los Angeles-specific Extended B-roll only Bonnie Wright Photo (photographer credit: Lorenzo Agius)For media inquiries contact:Warner Bros. Discovery Global ExperiencesLindsay.Kiesel@wbd.comBrad.Crawford@wbd.comFeverUS: Paula.Olaya@feverup.comGlobal: Amanda.Boucault@feverup.comPress Office: press@feverup.com

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