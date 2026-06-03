Right Wing Rag Calls Maryland Republican Party A “National Embarrassment”

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Today, conservative commentator and self proclaimed Republican Torrey Snow called the Maryland Republican Party a “national embarrassment,” and noted they are “not a collection of values-oriented champions fighting to improve the quality of life for Maryland residents.”

“Torrey Snow said it best today: the Maryland Republican Party is a ‘national embarrassment.’ If they want to win elections maybe they should start by not running candidates who were at the Capitol on January 6th and people who switch their party and their beliefs just to win an election,” said Maryland Democratic Party Chairman Steuart Pittman. “The Maryland Democratic Party is laser-focused on doubling down on record drops in violent crime, making our economy even stronger, and continuing the strong results we’ve seen in our public schools. Even Republicans in Maryland know their party is “not fighting to improve the quality of life for Maryland residents.”

In 2020, Republican Dan Cox bussed fellow Republicans to the nation’s Capitol on January 6th to sow disinformation about our nation’s elections as thousands of people violently stormed the building. He also called Vice President Mike Pence a traitor and proudly accepted a gift from the Maryland Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist organization.

Late last year after decades of supporting and donating to Democrats across the state, Ed Hale switched his party affiliation to Republican saying “there’s no way I could win against Wes Moore.” Since then Hale has worked hard to cover up his decades of work for the Democratic Party and highlight new far-right beliefs in an attempt to fool Maryland Republicans. Even Maryland Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey said that “Maryland Republicans deserve a nominee who represents our values—not just someone looking for a new political label.”

While Maryland Republicans lose election after election and struggle to tell Marylanders how they’ve made their lives better, Maryland Democrats have delivered real results. Since January 2023, Maryland has created over 55,000 new businesses, statewide homicides have dropped 44%, and four consecutive years of record funding for public schools has led to gains in reading and math scores in nearly every grade level across the state and a 58% reduction in teacher vacancies.

###