Lowcountry men arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of David Kurtz, 74, of North Charleston, S.C., and Smit Vipul Sinojia, 29, of Charleston, S.C., on 13 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and Charleston Police Department made the arrests in these unrelated cases. Investigators with the Attorney General's Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Summerville Police Department, and the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon, all also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with these investigations.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to Kurtz and Sinojia. Investigators state Kurtz possessed and distributed files of child sexual abuse material, and Sinojia distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Kurtz was arrested on June 2, 2026. He is charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Sinojia was arrested on June 2, 2026. He is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Kurtz was previously convicted on similar charges in 2025.

These cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. "Pornography" can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.