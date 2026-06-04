Akraya Named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces 2026 List for the Third Consecutive Year

Akraya is INCs 2026 Best Workplaces Honoree

Akraya earns the national workplace honor for the third consecutive year, reflecting its continued commitment to employee experience and culture.

Being recognized by Inc. for three consecutive years reflects the strength of our culture and our people. This honor reinforces our commitment to building a workplace where employees thrive.” — Amar Panchal, CEO of Akraya

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akraya has been named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces 2026 list , earning the recognition for the third consecutive year. The award recognizes organizations across the United States that have built exceptional workplace cultures and employee experiences.The recognition comes as Akraya celebrates 25 years in business and continues to expand its consulting, managed services, UX Research, Data & AI, Product Engineering, and workforce transformation capabilities."Being recognized by Inc. for three consecutive years is incredibly meaningful because it reflects something deeper than a single moment in time," said Amar Panchal , CEO of Akraya. "Over the past several years, we've navigated market shifts, remote work transitions, business transformation, and continued growth. Through it all, our people have remained the foundation of our success. This recognition tells us that the culture we've built together is not only working, but also lasting.""Great workplaces aren't built through perks alone; they're built through trust, opportunity, and a genuine commitment to helping people succeed," said Keshava Kumar, Vice President of Human Resources at Akraya. "This recognition reflects the voices of our employees and reinforces our commitment to creating an environment where people feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow their careers."Earning this recognition is no small feat because Inc.'s Best Workplaces winners are selected through a comprehensive employee survey and benefits audit. These are conducted in partnership with Quantum Workplace and recognize organizations that prioritize employee engagement, development, and workplace culture.“This year’s Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees,” says Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director at Inc. “Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall.”About AkrayaAkraya is a workforce and consulting solutions company helping organizations accelerate business outcomes through talent, managed services, UX Research, Data & AI, Product Engineering, and workforce transformation solutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Akraya has earned numerous industry accolades, including Inc.'s Best Workplaces (2024, 2025, and 2026), Silicon Valley's #1 Best Place to Work, and multiple honors from Staffing Industry Analysts, the Silicon Valley Business Journal, and the San Francisco Business Times. Akraya remains committed to creating exceptional experiences for clients, employees, and the communities it serves.

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