Movie Reviews and More Delivers Red Carpet Coverage from the 20th Annual Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival Opening Night

(L-R) Arnold Schwarzenegger and Rabbi Marvin Hier at the 20th Annual Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival Opening Night Gala, Saban Theatre, Beverly Hills. Photo by ©MovieReviewsAndMore. Movie Reviews and More host Brian Sebastian interviews Rabbi Marvin Hier on the red carpet at the 20th Annual Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival Opening Night Gala, Saban Theatre, Beverly Hills. Photo by ©MovieReviewsAndMore. (L-R) Rabbi Marvin Hier, Marlene Hier, and Movie Reviews and More host Brian Sebastian at the 20th Annual Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival Opening Night Gala, Saban Theatre, Beverly Hills. Photo by ©MovieReviewsAndMore. Esai Morales with RADIANT by Sofia Milos' Fountain of Youth cream at the 20th Annual Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival Opening Night Gala, Saban Theatre, Beverly Hills. Photo by ©MovieReviewsAndMore. Movie Reviews and More host Brian Sebastian and Melissa Rivers with RADIANT by Sofia Milos' Fountain of Youth cream at the 20th Annual Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival Opening Night Gala, Saban Theatre, Beverly Hills. Photo by ©MovieReviewsAndMore.

Brian Sebastian and the Movie Reviews and More team deliver exclusive red carpet coverage from a landmark evening in Beverly Hills.

This is what we do. We show up, we get in the room, and we bring those conversations back to our audience.” — Brian Sebastian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Movie Reviews and More, the independent entertainment media platform delivering celebrity interviews and industry coverage since 1993, was on the ground at the opening night gala of the 20th Annual Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival on May 12, 2026, at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. Host Brian Sebastian conducted red carpet interviews with a star-studded roster of guests including Rabbi Marvin Hier, actress and television personality Melissa Rivers, and actor Jon Voight, among other notable guests in attendance.

The evening marked the world premiere of a feature documentary chronicling the life and legacy of Rabbi Hier, founder of the Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center and Museum of Tolerance. The film was introduced by Arnold Schwarzenegger and was acquired by Republic Pictures for theatrical release ahead of its world premiere.

In an interview with Movie Reviews and More on the red carpet, Rabbi Hier reflected on the origins of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, recalling that Frank Sinatra was among the first in the entertainment industry to rally support for the organization. Melissa Rivers spoke passionately about the state of arts education, emphasizing the importance of creative outlets for young people and the role creative expression plays in mental health and community unity. Jon Voight spoke to his personal connection to the fight against antisemitism and bigotry.

In addition to event coverage, Movie Reviews and More conducted branded red carpet activations on behalf of RADIANT by Sofia Milos, a skincare line founded by actress and entrepreneur Sofia Milos, capturing moments with notable guests throughout the evening.

"This is what we do. We show up, we get in the room, and we bring those conversations back to our audience," said Brian Sebastian. "Opening night at the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival was a reminder of how powerful storytelling can be when it brings people together around history, culture, and conversation."

Interview footage from the evening will be featured across the Movie Reviews and More multi-platform network, including Talk4Media, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and 100+ additional digital and broadcast platforms. Movie Reviews and More broadcasts live every Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities with Movie Reviews and More, contact Meredith Corning PR at https://www.meredithcorningpr.com/moviereviewsandmore.

About Movie Reviews and More

Movie Reviews and More is an independent media platform delivering entertainment interviews and industry coverage since 1993. With over 70 million cumulative views across platforms, the show broadcasts live every Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET and is available across Talk4Media, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and 100+ additional digital and broadcast platforms. Recognized by outlets including Hollywood Digest as "Artists Defining Relevance in 2026: Breakout & Rising Media Voices" and ranked #4 on The Hollywood Elites Magazine's "2025 Best TV, Radio Shows & Podcasts," Movie Reviews and More operates under the Dreamweaver Arts Organization. For more information, visit www.dreamweaverarts.org and www.youtube.com/moviereviewsnmore. Follow Movie Reviews and More on Instagram: @moviereviewsnmore.

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