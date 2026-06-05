Highly Capitalized Network to Capture Industry Leaders' Insight at IgniteIt Chicago Ahead of Historic DEA Hearing

Mark Collins is the founder of Highly Capitalized Network, whose Highly Capitalized Podcast will broadcast live executive interviews ahead of the upcoming federal cannabis rescheduling hearing. Demitri Downing, founder of the Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA USA), partners with the Highly Capitalized Podcast at IgniteIt Cannabis Capital Conference, June 15–16.

The podcast will document how executives, investors, and policy leaders are preparing for the federal cannabis rescheduling hearing.

Investors, operators, and policymakers are all trying to answer the same question, which is what comes next?” — Mark Collins, Founder of Highly Capitalized Network

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHICAGO (June 2, 2026) — As cannabis industry leaders prepare for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's administrative hearing on federal cannabis rescheduling, Highly Capitalized Podcast , in partnership with Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA USA), will conduct live interviews with executives, investors, operators, and policy leaders during IgniteIt Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago.Taking place June 15–16, 2026, at the Marriott Magnificent Mile, IgniteIt Cannabis Capital Conference is widely recognized as the conference "where deals get done," bringing together decision-makers from across the national cannabis ecosystem for networking, investment discussions, policy conversations, and business development.Highly Capitalized Network - HCN will record live interviews during the conference with local and national industry leaders, providing a snapshot of industry sentiment ahead of one of the most closely watched federal cannabis hearings in recent history, slated for June 29.Interviews will explore how operators, investors, and policymakers are preparing for potential policy shifts and what they believe the industry should be watching as the hearing approaches."Investors, operators, and policymakers are all trying to answer the same question, which is what comes next?" said Mark Collins, founder of Highly Capitalized Network, who has secured more than $100 million in capital and helped launch and scale cannabis ventures since 2015. "Highly Capitalized Network - HCN is focused on bringing together the people making decisions and capturing those conversations in real time."Featured interviews are expected to include prominent leaders, including Demitri Downing, founder of the Marijuana Industry Trade Association; Sarah McLaughlin MS RD , co-founder and vice president of Products and R&D at Melt-To-Make; Caroline Riggs, executive vice president of Retail and Marketing at Copperstate Farms; Mitch Chargo; and additional thought leaders from across the cannabis industry.Interviews recorded onsite will be distributed through the Highly Capitalized Network website (highlycapitalized.com) and distributed via HCN’s newsletter and social media, extending the reach of conversations to the over 70,000 followers and subscribers to the HCN that will be taking place at IgniteIt providing ongoing access to the insights shared during this critical period.Additional information about IgniteIt Cannabis Capital Conference can be found at igniteit.com.###About Highly CapitalizedFounded by Mark Collins in 2018, Highly Capitalized is a leading cannabis business media platform covering the companies, leaders, investments, and policy developments shaping the future of the cannabis industry. Through executive interviews, industry news, market analysis, and original content, Highly Capitalized provides business-focused insights for operators, investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers navigating one of the fastest-evolving regulated industries in the world.Since entering the cannabis industry in 2015, Collins has helped launch and scale licensed cannabis ventures, secured more than $100 million in capital, and advised cannabis and wellness brands on growth and market strategy. Before cannabis, Collins held senior leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, Kraft Foods, CNN/Warner, and JDE Peet's.For information, visit highlycapitalized.com.Media Contact:Ashley Feagins, Proven Media, 209-814-2689, ashley@provenmediaservices.comAbout MITA USAMITA USA, the Marijuana Industry Trade Association, is a national cannabis business organization dedicated to connecting operators, brands, manufacturers, investors, policymakers, media, and entrepreneurs across the legal cannabis industry. Built on the foundation of industry education, relationship building, and business development, MITA USA creates opportunities for cannabis professionals to get in the room, be seen in the industry, and grow through meaningful connections.Through live events, national conference partnerships, media activations, executive networking, vendor opportunities, and industry-focused programming, MITA USA serves as a bridge between emerging companies and established leaders shaping the future of cannabis. The organization continues to expand its national presence by supporting conversations around policy, investment, manufacturing, distribution, retail, compliance, and market growth.For more information, visit mita.us.

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