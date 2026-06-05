Level 3 Construction Named GC for Rebrand and Conversion of Four Points San Diego to Marriott Tribute Portfolio Property

Exterior view of the Four Points San Diego located at 8110 Aero Drive. Alps Group of Hotels has named Level 3 Constructions its general contractor for the hotel’s rebrand and conversion to a Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel. Level 3 Construction is a leading general contractor specializing in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects. Alps Group of Hotels corporate logo Ian Mahon, President and CEO of Level 3 Construction

Hotel to become one of only three Tribute Portfolio hotels in the San Diego market

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level 3 Construction, Inc., a leading general contractor specializing in multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects, has been selected by Alps Group of Hotels to lead the rebrand and conversion of the Four Points San Diego. The full-scale, multiphase project includes upgrades to guest rooms, public spaces, food and beverage venues, and building systems as it transitions to a Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel.

Upon completion, it will operate as one of only three hotels under the Marriott Tribute Portfolio brand in San Diego County. The transformation will modernize the asset and strengthen its position within the Kearny Mesa market.

The 20-acre property, located at 8110 Aero Drive, features a 9-hole golf course, a disc golf course, and a detached 8,500-square-foot event space that hosts a variety of events, from weddings to MMA competitions. Alps Group of Hotels acquired the hotel in 2023 with a vision to reposition the property as a distinctive hospitality destination. After implementing a series of guest experience enhancements, ownership moved forward with plans for a comprehensive conversion and rebranding.

Working with Starck Architecture + Planning, the acclaimed Atwater Inc. Studio, McCullough Landscape Architecture, and the creative agency Grizzly, Alps Group of Hotels developed a cohesive design vision focused on creating a seamless experience across guest rooms, social spaces, and outdoor environments. It selected Level 3 Construction to help bring that vision to life. As general contractor, Level 3 Construction has supported the project through strategic pre-construction planning and constructability review and will continue to oversee execution of the property's full conversion and rebranding.

“From the moment we acquired this property, we knew we had uncovered a hidden oasis — twenty acres of untapped potential and a chance to bring the premium hospitality experience that’s been missing from this part of San Diego. Everything about this property speaks to the golden era of travel — that spirit of exploration and discovery — and we’re honoring it through great food, distinctive amenities, and spaces that keep people coming back,” said Saahil

Khandwala, owner of Alps Group of Hotels. “Level 3 Construction saw what we saw from day one, and they’ve earned our trust by being a true partner in making it real. For Alps Group of Hotels, this is the beginning of a new era."

Project Overview

Located adjacent to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, the property is being reimagined as a resort-inspired destination that balances relaxation and activity. It will feature 223 redesigned guest rooms, new dining and lounge concepts, including an outdoor speakeasy-style bar, and integrated indoor-outdoor spaces for gathering. Planned improvements include an expanded pool deck with cabanas, a manicured lawn for outdoor events, an indoor golf simulator, and outdoor pickleball courts. The property’s existing hangar-style event space and fitness center will also be updated and offer new programming to meet the needs of today’s guests.

Construction Scope and Execution

Level 3 Construction is leading the property’s conversion and rebranding, managing all phases of work while coordinating closely with ownership, design partners, and brand representatives. The team is already onsite building two full-scale model rooms, a key milestone that allows ownership and brand representatives to review and approve design, materials, and functionality before rollout across the property. Once approved, renovation of all guest rooms and corridors will proceed. Upgraded interiors will include new finishes, fixtures, and furnishings while maintaining existing room layouts.

Construction will continue while the hotel remains operational at reduced capacity, with later phases focused on public areas, amenities, and event spaces. Completion is anticipated in late spring 2027.

“This project reflects the breadth of hospitality construction and renovation services we deliver,” said Ian Mahon, president and CEO of Level 3 Construction. “Hotel conversions of this scale require a high level of coordination and precision, particularly when work is happening alongside ongoing operations. We have proven that we can execute efficiently to bring quality projects like this to market, and we are thrilled to be working alongside the Alps Group of Hotels team and their talented design partners.”

About Alps Group of Hotels

Alps Group of Hotels is a California-based hospitality company focused on the investment, development, and management of hotel properties. Since 2000, it has grown through disciplined development, strategic acquisitions, and repositioning of properties with untapped potential.

About Level 3 Construction, Inc.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Vista, California, Level 3 Construction, Inc. specializes in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects. Unlike a typical general contractor, Level 3 Construction employs its own skilled trades team, ensuring superior quality, attention to detail, and efficiency throughout every phase of construction. This integrated approach has made the company a trusted partner for regional developers, global hospitality brands, real estate investors, and architects seeking excellence, predictable timelines, and cost-effective solutions. With its impressive portfolio of ground-up and renovation projects – and its growing roster of repeat clients – Level 3 Construction continues to set the standard for construction excellence in California.

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