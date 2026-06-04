DMV Radio Personalities DJ Quicksilva & Asia Chandler Join The 18th Annual Miami Takeover As Official Festival Hosts

Joining forces to celebrate hip hop and r&b music, connection, community and the culture during seven high-energy events spanning four days, “The Party Kingpin” (DJ Quicksilva), is a nationally recognized DJ and radio host/media personality on WERQ 92.3 F Majic 102.3 Radio Personality Asia Chandler Joins The 18th Annual Miami Takeover As Official Festival Hosts The Miami Takeover Festival returning to Miami Beach July 24-27th, 2026 for seven exhilarating events spanning four days celebrating community, connection, art, music and the culture!

Baltimore’s very own DJ Quicksilva and Majic 102.3’s radio personality, Asia Chandler, are joining The 18th Annual Miami Takeover as official festival hosts.

As a seasoned DJ and public figure whose impact spans across music, television, and business throughout the local DMV community, DJ Quicksilver will deliver incredible energy at the Miami Takeover. ” — Wylie Kynard, co-founder and partner at The Miami Takeover, LLC

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Takeover is excited to announce Baltimore’s very own DJ Quicksilva and Majic 102.3’s on-air radio personality, Asia Chandler , is joining The 18th Annual Miami Takeover as official festival hosts, continuing the expansion of an incredible lineup for America’s largest urban beach festival of the summer in Miami Beach from July 24-27, 2026 in collaboration with The City of Miami Beach Tourism and Culture Department and The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA).Joining forces to celebrate hip hop and r&b music, connection, community and the culture during seven high-energy events spanning four days, “The Party Kingpin” (DJ Quicksilva), is a nationally recognized DJ and radio host/media personality on WERQ 92.3 FM’s The Quicksilva Morning Show in Baltimore, which is nationally syndicated on Urban One/Reach Media. “Both DJ Quicksilva and Asia will make The Miami Takeover’s events even more memorable while celebrating and driving the culture forward,” said Wylie Kynard, co-partner of The Miami Takeover LLC.With more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram and appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, MTV Spring Bling, and BET’s 106 & Park, DJ Quicksilva is one of the nation’s leading urban DJ’s in the DMV area. “As a seasoned DJ and public figure whose impact spans across music, television, and business throughout the local DMV community, I know Quicksilver will deliver incredible energy at the 18th Annual Miami Takeover. From our comedy festival on Friday night, to pool parties, yacht parties and an r&b party on Saturday night, this collaboration will let thousands of attendees witness how Quicksilva weaves together hip-hop, go-go, old school r&b and global diasporic sounds into one tailored, open-format and immersive auditory experiences,” Kynard stated.As a powerhouse DJ and pioneer, DJ Quicksilva has headlined the NBA All-Star Weekend, CIAA, superbowl activations, and President Obama’s Inaugural Ball. In addition, he serves as the official DJ for Maryland Governor Wes Moore, while his performance résumé includes sharing the stage with Jay-Z, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Jamie Foxx, and Common. “He’s known for delivering exhilarating hip-hop and r&b sets and he has his pulse on the culture and curates old school and new hip-hop, R&B and go-go musical sets unlike anyone else,” Kynard continued.These newly added hosts highlight shared values that DJ Quicksilva and Asia have in common with the partners at The Miami Takeover. “After the tragic loss of my mother and father at a young age as well as not being able to walk for nine months, I am grateful to music for helping me overcome those tragedies. I turned to music’s healing and purposeful abilities and it influenced me to build a career rooted in respect and hard work. That’s why today my mantra is "Hard Work, Dedication & Consistency – In Real Life,”’ said DJ Quicksilva.From a luxurious sunset cruise experience, to pool parties, r&b nightlife parties, and the opening Art of Laughter Fest with prominent Black standup comedians, musicians and artists, this year’s Miami Takeover event lineup will deliver a curated atmosphere that seamlessly blends connection, community, culture and classic hip-hop, soul, r&b, and go-go music like no other. Miami Takeover attendees are encouraged to prepare their flyest summer ensembles and book their hotel packages at the festival’s official hotel partner–The Marseilles Beachfront Hotel– now while early bird pricing is available. Event tickets are on sale right now on Eventbrite. Attendees must be 21 years of age to attend Miami Takeover events. Learn more on TheMiamiTakeover.com.ABOUT THE MIAMI TAKEOVERThe Miami Takeover (MTO) is a Washington, D.C.-based event production company specializing in cultural, travel and entertainment experiences across the U.S. Now in its 18th year, MTO’s signature cultural summer festival returns to Miami Beach July 24–27, 2026 and will fuse culture, music, art, nightlife and community service into one of the most talked-about summer beach festivals in the country. Visit www.themiamitakeover.com for exclusive hotel packages and event tickets. Follow The Miami Takeover on Instagram, Tik-Tok, and Facebook for the latest updates.MEDIA CONTACTSAVORY PRSamantha@Savory-PR.com###

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