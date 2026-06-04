Secretary Naig Presents the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Nieuwendorp Family of Lyon County at the 2026 World Pork Expo

Inwood family recognized for conservation leadership, animal care and community service

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 4, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Nathan and Jacklyn Nieuwendorp of Lyon County during a ceremony held at the 38th annual World Pork Expo at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The prestigious statewide award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for their livestock and the environment while serving as good neighbors and community leaders.

Nathan and Jacklyn Nieuwendorp operate a crop and livestock farm near Inwood, where they raise corn, soybeans and market hogs while raising their three daughters. Together, they own and operate Emery Creek Inc., their crop farming business, and are partners with Nathan’s cousin Mike Ver Steeg and Mike’s son, Cody, in Borderline Swine LLC, where they finish pigs sourced from Pipestone sow farms. The family also maintains a small flock of Barred Plymouth Rock hens, with their daughters selling eggs to family and friends. Nathan works closely with Mike and Cody Ver Steeg on day-to-day farming activities, continuing a family farming tradition made possible by his maternal grandparents, Bernard and Theresa Ver Steeg.

“Nathan and Jacklyn have earned the respect of their neighbors through their dedication to their family, their farm and their community,” said Secretary Naig. “They are thoughtful stewards of the land, committed caretakers of their livestock and leaders who willingly share their time and talents with others. Their operation reflects a strong belief that agriculture can be both productive and sustainable, and their example helps strengthen Iowa agriculture for future generations. I am pleased to recognize the Nieuwendorp family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

The Nieuwendorps have made conservation a cornerstone of their farming business. Their crop acres are managed using no-till and strip-till systems, including strip-tilling manure ahead of corn whenever possible. They utilize nitrogen stabilizers, farmable terraces and precision agriculture technology to tailor seed and fertilizer applications based on soil type, yield goals and historical field performance, helping maximize efficiency and environmental stewardship. Nathan has spent more than a decade experimenting with cover crops and now plants cover crops on nearly every acre he farms. Rye, oats and camelina are incorporated into the operation to improve soil health, reduce erosion, enhance water infiltration and suppress weeds. In addition, solar arrays located at their hog sites and home farm offset nearly all of the operation’s annual electricity use through net metering.

Nathan and Cody Ver Steeg have expanded their commitment to conservation beyond their own operation through a custom cover crop seeding business. Each fall, they help establish thousands of acres of cover crops for neighboring farmers and landowners, sharing their experience and accelerating adoption of conservation practices across northwest Iowa. Nathan’s conservation efforts were recognized with an Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award in 2025.

Animal care is another priority for the Nieuwendorp family. They utilize the EveryPig herd health management platform to monitor pig health and welfare, allowing them to quickly identify concerns and respond when needed. Nathan is Pork Quality Assurance (PQA) certified and embraces the pork industry’s We Care principles, which emphasize responsible animal care, environmental stewardship and community engagement.

The Nieuwendorps are deeply involved in their church and local community. Jacklyn volunteers with Vacation Bible School, teaches Sunday School and serves as president of the Hearts and Hands Society, which supports Inwood Christian School. Nathan serves as both a catechism teacher and elder at Inwood Christian Reformed Church.

Nathan has also demonstrated leadership within Iowa’s pork industry. He served as president of the Lyon County Pork Producers and has participated in both the Iowa Pork Leadership Academy and the National Pork Producers Council’s Pork Leadership Institute. He has also served on the Iowa Pork Producers Association Research Committee. In 2026, he was appointed by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins to serve on the Iowa Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Committee.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership between the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers, The Big Show on WHO Radio, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 22nd year, the award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors and community leaders.

Caption / Cut Line: Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the Nieuwendorp Family from Lyon County with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award at the 2026 World Pork Expo in Des Moines. Pictured from left to right: Bob Quinn, Host of WHO The Big Show, Nathan and Jacklyn Nieuwendorp and their three daughters, Secretary Naig, Brian Waddingham, Executive Director of the Coalition to Support Iowa Farmers, and Alex Frazier of Frazier Nursery. Frazier Nursery provides each family with a tree in recognition of the award.