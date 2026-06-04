OVERWATCH HOLDINGS INC. NAMES DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDUSTRY VETERAN CHRIS OPAT PRESIDENT OF SABER UPTIME

Overwatch Mission Critical

As data center demand surges, Overwatch doubles down on uptime, execution, and operational excellence for the next era of digital infrastructure.

Reliability is earned through disciplined execution, and Chris embodies that standard. He’s the ideal leader to build and scale Saber Uptime’s mission nationwide.” — Kirk Offel, CEO, Overwatch Mission Critical

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overwatch Holdings Inc., a leader in full-lifecycle data center services, today announced the appointment of Chris Opat as president of Saber Uptime , its specialized operating company focused on delivering uptime, resilience, and operational excellence for mission-critical infrastructure worldwide.A seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience across cloud infrastructure, platform engineering, and mission-critical operations, Opat brings a proven track record of scaling high-availability environments and building elite operations teams. He most recently served as senior vice president of Cloud Operations at Backblaze, and previously held senior leadership roles at StackPath, Cloudreach, CyrusOne, and CompuCom.In his new role, Opat will lead Saber Uptime’s next phase of growth, with responsibility for strategic expansion, operational performance, and service innovation. His mandate includes advancing the company’s capabilities to meet accelerating global demand for reliable, always-on digital infrastructure.“Chris is exactly the kind of leader this moment demands,” said Kirk Offel, Founder and CEO OVERWATCH Mission Critical. “He understands what it takes to operate at scale, to deliver under pressure, and to build teams that perform when it matters most. As demand for digital infrastructure accelerates, Saber Uptime will play a critical role in ensuring reliability at every level, and Chris will lead that charge.”The appointment is effective immediately and underscores Overwatch Holdings’ focus on strengthening operational leadership and accountability as the data center industry scales to meet the demands of AI, cloud, and global connectivity.“It’s an honor to join Overwatch Holdings and lead Saber Uptime at such a critical moment for the industry,” said Opat. “The pace of digital infrastructure growth is only increasing, and uptime is no longer a metric, it’s a mission. I look forward to building on Saber Uptime’s foundation to deliver a differentiated model centered on execution, accountability, and results.”This leadership addition reinforces Overwatch Holdings’ commitment to building a best-in-class operational platform as demand for resilient, always-on digital infrastructure continues to accelerate globally.-END-About Saber UptimeSaber Uptime, a subsidiary of Overwatch Holdings Inc., delivers mission-critical uptime services for data centers worldwide. The company combines deep technical expertise with a disciplined, execution-focused approach to ensure continuous availability and peak performance for essential infrastructure. For more information, visit www.SaberUptime.com About Overwatch Holdings, Inc. Overwatch Holdings, Inc. is a veteran-led digital infrastructure platform built to power the 5th Industrial Revolution. The company operates a portfolio of specialized businesses delivering full lifecycle data center solutions, from workforce development and commissioning to operations and long-term facility management. Guided by a mission-first mindset and deep operational expertise, Overwatch is strengthening the infrastructure behind AI and global connectivity while expanding career pathways in skilled trades. Visit www.WeAreOverwatch.com to learn more.

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