Auditor General DeFoor Releases Tobacco Settlement Fund Audits for 24 Health Care Facilities in 16 Counties
HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of tobacco settlement fund audits for 24 healthcare facilities in Allegheny, Armstrong, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lancaster, McKean, Mifflin, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Susquehanna, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
“Our audits ensure hospitals have documentation to support the receipt of tobacco settlement funds before receiving reimbursement for uncompensated care,” Auditor General DeFoor said.
The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, reached in 1998, settled state lawsuits brought against tobacco companies to recover costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses. Pennsylvania’s Tobacco Settlement Act (Act 77 of 2001) allocated a portion of the billions of dollars in settlement funds to reimburse hospitals for providing care to uninsured patients.
The department has created a Be Audit Smart section on its website to help inform Pennsylvanians about how their tax dollars are being spent. The tobacco settlement audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.
Allegheny County
Allegheny Health Network Wexford Hospital
Armstrong County
Armstrong County Memorial Hospital
Bradford County
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
Bucks County
Butler County
Independence Health System – Butler Memorial Hospital
Centre County
Clinton County
Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
Columbia County
Berwick Free-Standing Psychiatric Hospital
Lancaster County
Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital
McKean County
Bradford Regional Medical Center
Mifflin County
Montgomery County
Brooke Glen Behavioral Hospital
Philadelphia County
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Fairmount Behavioral Health System
Susquehanna County
Endless Mountains Health System
Washington County
Westmoreland County
Independence Health System Frick Hospital
Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital
Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital
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Media Contact: April Hutcheson, Dept. of the Auditor General, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov
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