Auditor General DeFoor Releases Tobacco Settlement Fund Audits for 24 Health Care Facilities in 16 Counties

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of tobacco settlement fund audits for 24 healthcare facilities in Allegheny, Armstrong, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lancaster, McKean, Mifflin, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Susquehanna, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

“Our audits ensure hospitals have documentation to support the receipt of tobacco settlement funds before receiving reimbursement for uncompensated care,” Auditor General DeFoor said.

The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, reached in 1998, settled state lawsuits brought against tobacco companies to recover costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses. Pennsylvania’s Tobacco Settlement Act (Act 77 of 2001) allocated a portion of the billions of dollars in settlement funds to reimburse hospitals for providing care to uninsured patients.

The department has created a Be Audit Smart section on its website to help inform Pennsylvanians about how their tax dollars are being spent. The tobacco settlement audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Allegheny County

Allegheny Health Network Wexford Hospital

Alle-Kiski Medical Center

Forbes Hospital

Armstrong County

Armstrong County Memorial Hospital

Bradford County

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

Bucks County

Foundations Behavioral Health

Grand View Hospital

Butler County

Independence Health System – Butler Memorial Hospital

Centre County

Meadows Psychiatric Center

Clinton County

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital

Columbia County

Berwick Free-Standing Psychiatric Hospital

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital

Lancaster County

Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital

McKean County

Bradford Regional Medical Center

Mifflin County

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

Montgomery County

Brooke Glen Behavioral Hospital

Philadelphia County

Belmont Behavioral Hospital

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Fairmount Behavioral Health System

Susquehanna County

Endless Mountains Health System

Washington County

Canonsburg Hospital

Westmoreland County

Independence Health System Frick Hospital

Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital

Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital

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Media Contact: April Hutcheson, Dept. of the Auditor General, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov