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Auditor General DeFoor Releases Tobacco Settlement Fund Audits for 24 Health Care Facilities in 16 Counties

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of tobacco settlement fund audits for 24 healthcare facilities in Allegheny, Armstrong, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lancaster, McKean, Mifflin, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Susquehanna, Washington and Westmoreland counties. 

“Our audits ensure hospitals have documentation to support the receipt of tobacco settlement funds before receiving reimbursement for uncompensated care,” Auditor General DeFoor said. 

The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, reached in 1998, settled state lawsuits brought against tobacco companies to recover costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses. Pennsylvania’s Tobacco Settlement Act (Act 77 of 2001) allocated a portion of the billions of dollars in settlement funds to reimburse hospitals for providing care to uninsured patients. 

The department has created a Be Audit Smart section on its website to help inform Pennsylvanians about how their tax dollars are being spent. The tobacco settlement audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports. 

Allegheny County 

Allegheny Health Network Wexford Hospital  

Alle-Kiski Medical Center  

Forbes Hospital  

Armstrong County 

Armstrong County Memorial Hospital  

Bradford County 

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital  

Bucks County 

Foundations Behavioral Health  

Grand View Hospital 

Butler County 

Independence Health System – Butler Memorial Hospital  

Centre County 

Meadows Psychiatric Center 

Clinton County 

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital  

Columbia County 

Berwick Free-Standing Psychiatric Hospital  

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital 

Lancaster County 

Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital  

McKean County 

Bradford Regional Medical Center 

Mifflin County 

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital  

Montgomery County 

Brooke Glen Behavioral Hospital 

Philadelphia County 

Belmont Behavioral Hospital  

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia 

Fairmount Behavioral Health System  

Susquehanna County 

Endless Mountains Health System  

Washington County 

Canonsburg Hospital  

Westmoreland County 

Independence Health System Frick Hospital 

Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital  

Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital 

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Media Contact: April Hutcheson, Dept. of the Auditor General, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov

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Auditor General DeFoor Releases Tobacco Settlement Fund Audits for 24 Health Care Facilities in 16 Counties

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