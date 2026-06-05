Coastal Pipeline Inc. Expands Sewer Line Replacement Services in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties

Coastal Pipeline Inc.

Underground infrastructure contractor meets rising demand for compliant sewer replacement across California's Central Coast.

We see property owners come to us after receiving quotes that vary significantly, and they often don't know why the numbers are so different” — Alejandro Aragon

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal Pipeline Inc., a licensed general engineering contractor serving Monterey County, Santa Cruz County, and surrounding communities on California's Central Coast, is expanding its sewer line replacement services to meet growing regional demand for underground infrastructure repair and replacement work.The company, which provides sewer line installation, lateral replacement, trenchless pipe bursting, NASSCO PACP-certified video inspections, and emergency sewer system repair, has structured its service delivery to address the full lifecycle of underground sewer infrastructure from diagnostic inspection through final surface restoration.Property owners, developers, and general contractors across the Central Coast are increasingly navigating complex sewer replacement projects that require permit coordination, right-of-way compliance, and restoration standards specific to local jurisdictions. Monterey County and Santa Cruz County each maintain distinct encroachment and permitting requirements that affect project scope, timeline, and total cost. Coastal Pipeline's field crews and project managers are experienced in coordinating with local agencies, obtaining required permits, and completing restorations that meet county and city standards.The company recently completed a sewer line replacement project that illustrates the type of service delivery property owners in the region are seeking. A property owner required a full sewer line replacement and came into the project with concerns about timeline, site disruption, and whether they would receive clear communication throughout the process. Coastal Pipeline walked the owner through each phase of the replacement in advance, answered questions at every stage of the work, and completed the full scope within a single day. The work site was left in better condition than the crew found it. Learn more about this real client story here "We see property owners come to us after receiving quotes that vary significantly, and they often don't know why the numbers are so different," said Alejandro Aragon, owner of Coastal Pipeline Inc. "We try to make the scope clear before any work begins what the pipe replacement includes, what the restoration includes, what the permit process looks like, and what could affect the final cost. Transparency at the front end of a project tends to reduce problems throughout."Sewer line replacement costs in this region are frequently shaped by factors beyond the pipe itself. Excavation depth, access conditions, right-of-way restoration requirements, permit fees, traffic control, and whether a quote includes trench backfill and surface restoration all influence the final scope. Coastal Pipeline structures its project estimates to itemize these components so that property owners and project managers can compare quotes accurately and understand what each scope includes.The company uses trenchless pipe bursting as an alternative to open-trench excavation in situations where existing pipe condition and site access support that method. Trenchless work reduces surface disruption and can shorten restoration timelines, but method selection depends on existing pipe condition, soil type, and access conditions. Coastal Pipeline's field assessment process is designed to determine which approach is appropriate before work begins, rather than applying a single method to every project.NASSCO PACP-certified video inspection is part of the company's diagnostic process for sewer system evaluation. Video inspection allows crews to identify pipe condition, confirm the extent of damage or deterioration, and document findings before recommending a course of action. This inspection capability is particularly relevant for property owners navigating sewer lateral programs and compliance requirements in the region, where some jurisdictions have established ordinances requiring lateral inspection and replacement under specific conditions.On the regulatory side, sewer-related projects in this region can involve coordination with multiple agencies. Monterey One Water, the City of Monterey, and Santa Cruz County each publish their own requirements for sewer connection permits, sewer lateral work, and associated fee structures. Coastal Pipeline's project management process incorporates permit acquisition and agency coordination as part of the service scope, rather than treating them as the property owner's responsibility to navigate independently.The company's service area spans residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients across Monterey County, Santa Cruz County, and San Benito County. Sewer line replacement work is completed under the company's General Engineering Contractor license, and all projects are coordinated to meet local code compliance, inspection requirements, and surface restoration standards specific to each jurisdiction.For more information, visit coastalpipelineinc.com or contact alejandro@contactcpi.com.Contact:Coastal Pipeline Inc.Alejandro Aragon831-402-5014alejandro@contactcpi.comcoastalpipelineinc.com1325 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955About Coastal Pipeline Inc.Coastal Pipeline Inc. is a licensed general engineering contractor based on California's Central Coast. The company provides underground utility installation and repair including sewer systems, water lines, storm drain infrastructure, electrical conduit, gas line trenching, and fire lines alongside full-scope excavating and asphalt paving services. Coastal Pipeline serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients across Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties.

Underground Utility Experts in Monterey County | Coastal Pipeline Inc. Infrastructure Solutions

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