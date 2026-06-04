Pavement Improvement on I-95 in Westchester County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a $39.7 million pavement improvement project on the New England Thruway (I-95) between Mamaroneck and Rye in Westchester County. The project includes repairs and resurfacing within the heavily traveled corridor used by an average of approximately 120,000 vehicles daily.

“As the highway construction season begins, New York State is investing in its roads to ensure a reliable ride for motorists,” Governor Hochul said. “Interstate 95 is a critical commuter and commercial corridor not only in Westchester but for the entire Northeast. This project will ensure smoother travel for tens of millions of motorists each year.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the Thruway Authority continues to deliver on our pledge to strengthen our infrastructure. Since 2023, we have been laser-focused on our 15-mile stretch of I-95, launching three projects worth close to $200 million to resurface virtually all of its pavement along with rehabilitating numerous bridges and other infrastructure from the Bronx to Westchester. These highway investments enhance safety and resiliency.”

In 2023, the Thruway launched a $61.8 million project to repave 24 lane miles and rehabilitate 11 bridges and ramps, along with two pedestrian bridges, from milepost 0.0 in the Bronx to milepost 4.0 in Pelham Manor. It was substantially completed last year.

In 2025, the Thruway started a $86.7 million pavement improvement project to repave nearly 30 lane miles between Pelham Manor and Mamaroneck (milepost 4.0 to 8.8) and includes the rehabilitation of 12 bridges. The project is expected to be completed by late 2026.

The project beginning today will repair and resurface I-95 in both directions – from just past exit 18 (White Plains - Fenimore Road) to just before exit 20 (Rye - US Route 1 South), covering the stretch between mileposts 10.8 to 13.0 northbound. In the southbound direction, work will take place before exit 18B (White Plains - Mamaroneck Avenue) and exit 18 between mileposts 10.8 to 8.8. Additional improvements will include installing precast concrete pavement slabs in select areas, guiderail and concrete barrier work, new pavement markings and two new overhead sign structures. Covering more than 12 lane miles, the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

JRCruz Corp. was selected as the project contractor following a competitive bidding process.

Most of the work will be done overnight to reduce impacts to motorists. Motorists may encounter lane closures along with traffic shifts and stoppages during construction.

To further enhance safety for workers in a work zone, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program. The safety enforcement program began in April 2023 and is in effect in various active construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed camera enforcement will have clear signage leading up to the work zone. Motorists violating the posted speed limit within the work zone will be fined. Violation fines will be issued to the vehicle’s registered owner by mail. Find more information on the program.

Counting the $135 million investment on the final critical one-mile stretch of I-95 from exit 22 (Port Chester - Rye - Midland Avenue) to the Connecticut state line (milepost 14.1 to milepost 15.0), the Thruway Authority has spent more than $350 million to upgrade I-95 since 2018. Known as the “Last Mile,” the project reconstructed six lanes of I-95, realigned ramps, replaced two bridges and rehabilitated four more, added new drainage and noise walls, in addition to a number of other improvements. The project was completed in fall 2021.

State Senator Shelley Mayer said, “I am very pleased that Westchester County will have portions of I-95 through White Plains, Rye and Mamaroneck repaved, thanks to a nearly $40 million pavement improvement project by the state. I hear nearly every day from constituents expressing their frustrations and concerns about the condition of our roads and the impact deteriorating infrastructure has on their daily commutes and safety. This investment will help ensure that the thousands of residents, workers, and visitors who rely on I-95 each day can travel more safely and efficiently, keeping our communities connected. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Thruway Authority for making this critical investment in Westchester County's roads.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “Interstate 95 is one of the most heavily traveled corridors in our region, serving thousands of commuters, residents and businesses every single day. This significant investment by Governor Hochul and the New York State Thruway Authority will help ensure safer, smoother and more reliable travel throughout Westchester, while supporting our local economy and regional transportation network. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to strengthening critical infrastructure, and making smart investments that will benefit our communities today, and for years to come.”

About the Thruway System

Built in the early 1950s, the Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. It sets the standard for modern highway geometric design with safe roadway characteristics including smooth curves, wide medians and unobstructed driver sight distance.

Year after year, the Thruway system is recognized as one of the safest highways in the nation. In 2024, the Thruway-wide fatality rate was 0.22 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, one of the lowest recorded rates on the Thruway system since fatality rates have been documented in 1954. The figure is significantly lower than the nationwide traffic fatality rate for 2024 of 1.20 and the latest New York State traffic fatality rate from 2023 of 0.93.