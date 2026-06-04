$161M Available for NYS Artists, Arts, and Culture Orgs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $161 million in grant funding for New York State artists and nonprofit arts and culture organizations in FY2027, with applications now available for the first round of funding, totaling $81 million. The second round of applications for Capital Project funding, totaling $80 million, will open in fall 2026. These opportunities reflect New York State’s unwavering commitment to its unparalleled arts and culture sector and are administered by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA).

“Arts and culture are key components of New York’s global influence,” Governor Hochul said. “From driving tourism to building robust neighborhoods to engaging young learners, the impact of our unparalleled cultural sector is felt statewide. These funding opportunities will ensure that our artists and cultural organizations will continue to strengthen their communities and inspire the world.”

Included in these grant opportunities is critical general operating support for organizations, which provides funding for day-to-day activities for thousands of organizations statewide, as well as support for artists, affordable rehearsal space, folk arts apprenticeships, and performing arts residencies. Grant application guidelines are available at arts.ny.gov/OpportunityGuidelines.

Prerecorded opportunity webinars will be available to view on the NYSCA website on Friday, June 5, 2026. Virtual office hours will be held throughout June. Registration for the webinars as well as an updated schedule will be available here.

Guidelines for the following opportunities are available to download on the NYSCA website:

Support for Organizations: Provides flexible operating and programmatic funding for qualified nonprofit arts and culture organizations. Awards range from $10,000 to $49,500.

Support for Artists: Funds creative commissions to individual artists across the state. The commission areas include Choreography, Composer, Film, Media, and New Technology, Folk and Traditional Arts, Interdisciplinary, Literature, Theater Commissions, and Visual Arts. The award amount is $10,000.

Support for Targeted Opportunities:

Rehearsal and Studio Space for the Performing Arts: This funding is intended to support creative rehearsal time and organizations that provide viable and affordable space for non-profit arts groups and artists. Awards range from $15,000 to $35,000.

This funding is intended to support creative rehearsal time and organizations that provide viable and affordable space for non-profit arts groups and artists. Awards range from $15,000 to $35,000. Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeships: This funding provides individuals experienced in folk art with opportunities to study with master folk artists from their own community. The award amount is $10,000.

This funding provides individuals experienced in folk art with opportunities to study with master folk artists from their own community. The award amount is $10,000. Performing Arts Residencies: This opportunity supports a minimum three-consecutive-week residency by New York-based performing arts groups in a targeted area in New York State outside of the applicant's home county and outside New York City. Awards range from $15,000 to $35,000.

Support for Regrants and Services: Supports funding to State Community Regrant sites — a network of regional arts and culture organizations located across the state — that leverage their local expertise to extend the impact of NYSCA’s grantmaking to artists and nonprofits as well as funding to organizations for services to the field. This opportunity is by invite only.

The deadline to apply is July 8, 2026, at 5 p.m. All applicants must complete the prequalification process through the Statewide Financial System before applying in the NYSCA application portal for a grant. NYSCA urges applicants to begin the prequalification process in SFS as soon as possible.

Opportunities for Capital Project Grants will be announced in the fall.

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “These grant opportunities ensure our artists and organizations are empowered to innovate and inspire the next generation. To everyone working in our creative sector: we encourage you to apply and continue your vital contributions to our great state.”

New York State Council on the Arts Chair Patrick Willingham said, “Our artists and nonprofits don’t just contribute to our cultural life – they make us the world capital of creativity. Today, we are supporting that achievement with $161 million in arts opportunities, continuing New York State’s investment in our creative economy.”

State Senator José M. Serrano said, “Our arts and culture sector is a cornerstone of community life — enriching our neighborhoods, strengthening our economy and supporting the wellbeing of everyone who lives, visits and works here. By investing in our talented artists and dedicated cultural organizations that make New York State extraordinary, we ensure our place as the capital of creativity for generations to come.”

Assemblymember Ron Kim said, “These opportunities support the hardworking artists and cultural organizations that deliver incredible benefits to our communities all across the state. I am proud that New York State is committed to supporting its powerful arts and culture sector with these grant opportunities and heartily encourage our creative community to apply.”

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State’s arts, culture, and creativity for all. For FY2027, the Council on the Arts will award $161 million, serving organizations and artists across all 10 state regions. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, on X, formerly known as Twitter, @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.