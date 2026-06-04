Handover of duties between Prime Minister Janez Janša and Dr. Robert Golob

SLOVENIA, June 4 - Prime Minister Janez Janša thanked Dr. Golob and his government for the things that had been done well and were moving in the right direction. “We will correct the things that have gone in the wrong direction,” he said, adding: “Slovenia has a bright future ahead of it, provided that we are able to harness all our potential and work together to achieve it.”

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