Elliston Pediatrics Becomes Elliston Health, Expanding Care Across Generations

Nationally recognized pediatric practice launches adult primary care division to bring personalized, relationship-based healthcare to every stage of life.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elliston Pediatrics Becomes Elliston Health, Expanding Its Personalized Approach to Care for Adults and Families

Leading Pediatric Practice Launches Adult Division to Bring Relationship-Based, Whole-Person Healthcare to Every Stage of Life

After years of caring for New York City's children through its nationally recognized concierge pediatric practice, Elliston Pediatrics is announcing its evolution into Elliston Health, a broader healthcare organization dedicated to delivering personalized, relationship-based care across generations.

The transition reflects a growing reality facing many families: navigating healthcare has become increasingly complicated. Patients often find themselves coordinating care among multiple providers, managing fragmented medical records, waiting weeks for appointments, and struggling to find the time and guidance needed to make informed decisions about their health.

Through the launch of Elliston Concierge Medicine, the organization's new adult primary care division, Elliston Health will bring the same philosophy that has guided its pediatric practice to adults seeking a more personalized, proactive, and comprehensive healthcare experience.

"Families repeatedly told us the same thing," said Heidi Meeker, CEO and co-founder of Elliston Health. "They loved the care their children received, but they wished they could experience that same level of access, coordination, and support for themselves. Healthcare shouldn't feel like a second job. Patients deserve a physician who knows them, understands their goals, and helps them navigate an increasingly complex system."

Founded by pediatrician Dr. Andrew Elliston and Registered Nurse Heidi Meeker, Elliston Pediatrics was built from deeply personal experiences. Meeker's own healthcare journey included the loss of a child and years of advocating for her daughter before a life-threatening congenital heart condition was finally diagnosed. Those experiences shaped the founders' belief that exceptional healthcare requires more than medical expertise alone. It requires time, listening, advocacy, education, and meaningful relationships.

That philosophy helped establish Elliston Pediatrics as one of New York City's leading concierge pediatric practices and earned the organization recognition as the first pediatric primary care practice to receive Castle Connolly's Center of Excellence designation.

Today, Elliston Health is expanding that vision beyond pediatrics.

The organization will continue operating Elliston Pediatrics while adding Elliston Concierge Medicine, an adult primary care practice focused on preventive health, chronic disease management, care coordination, lifestyle medicine, and comprehensive wellness planning.

Rather than treating isolated symptoms, the Elliston model emphasizes understanding the whole person — including physical health, mental health, family dynamics, lifestyle, nutrition, and long-term goals.

"We believe the future of healthcare is not more appointments, more portals, or more fragmentation," said Dr. Andrew Elliston, co-founder and Medical Director. "The future is relationships. It is having a physician who knows your story, understands your priorities, and helps guide your care over time."

As healthcare systems across the country face growing challenges related to access, continuity, and physician burnout, Elliston Health hopes to demonstrate that a more personal, human-centered approach to medicine is not only possible, but increasingly necessary.

About Elliston Health

Elliston Health is a New York City-based healthcare organization dedicated to delivering highly personalized, relationship-driven medical care. Through its divisions, Elliston Pediatrics and Elliston Concierge Medicine, the organization provides comprehensive healthcare services for children and adults throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. Founded by pediatrician Dr. Andrew Elliston and Registered Nurse Heidi Meeker, Elliston Health is committed to redefining healthcare through exceptional access, continuity, advocacy, and whole-person care.

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