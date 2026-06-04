Circle Stone Capital Announces Plans For A La Suprema Apartment Community In Tucson's Historic Barrio Viejo

Boutique Development to Bring 16-20 Families Home to One of Tucson's Most Vibrant Urban Neighborhoods

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle Stone Capital is pleased to announce a direct investment opportunity into the La Suprema Apartment Community, a boutique residential development situated in the heart of Tucson's storied Barrio Viejo — meaning "old neighborhood" in Spanish, dating back to 1850 and recognized as the second oldest neighborhood in Tucson.

The offering has already secured $500,000 in investor commitments. A two-year timeline is anticipated for the project's historical review and to begin the development process.

The La Suprema Apartment Community occupies one of downtown Tucson's most coveted addresses. Residents will enjoy an unmatched walkable lifestyle:

- Steps from Exo Roast Co. — Exo Roast Co. is a specialty coffee roastery-café located directly across the street, home to Bar Crisol, offering evening hours, mezcal tastings, and small plates

- Across the street from La Suprema Works & Events — a newly renovated, beautiful adobe coworking space in the heart of Barrio Viejo that was once a well known Tortilla Factory.

- Around the corner from The Coronet Restaurant and the soon to be opened Teatro Carmen.

One and a half blocks from the Tucson Convention Center.

Barrio Viejo is a living landmark. Dating back to 1850, the Barrio served as home to many prominent early Tucson families, with stories of colorful street life and deep cultural roots. For a vivid portrait of the neighborhood's art, culture, and community, we invite you to read the Arizona Daily Star's acclaimed walking tour feature “This historic Tucson neighborhood is exploding with works of art”.

Beyond residential, Circle Stone Capital is activating ground-floor commercial space purpose-built for the community-rooted businesses that define Barrio Viejo. These will include bodegas, panadерías, tortillerías, carrying on the same artisan and family trade traditions that have given the Barrio its soul for over 170 years. The building itself sits in beautiful Barrio Viejo, and this development intends to honor that legacy that stands here.

To learn more regarding investment opportunities, or for any other inquiries, please contact us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.