Cosmo Bio USA Becomes the Exclusive United States Distributor of Atract™ T-Cell Activation Kits from Bio-ReCell

Logo of Cosmo Bio USA Bio-ReCell's Atract T-Cell Activation Kit being used.

The new product offering provides researchers in the USA with access to robust and reproducible T-cell activation

We are excited to collaborate with Bio-ReCell to bring their novel technology for T-cell activation to life science researchers in the United States.” — Theresa Schaub, Division President and COO of Cosmo Bio USA

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmo Bio USA , a leading international distributor of life science research products, announced it has entered into an exclusive partnership to distribute the Atract™ T-Cell Activation Kits developed by Bio-ReCell into the United States life science research market.Through this collaboration, researchers throughout the United States will gain easier access to Bio-ReCell’s portfolio of advanced cell processing technologies, supporting applications in cell therapy development, translational research, and regenerative medicine.Bio-ReCell’s flagship product line, the Atract™ T-Cell Activation Kit, provides robust and reproducible T-cell activation for applications including CAR-T cell manufacturing, immunotherapy development, and advanced cell culture workflows. The system is designed to support high proliferation rates, strong activation efficiency, and scalable expansion across multiple culture platforms, including flasks, bags, plates, and G-Rexsystems.“We are excited to collaborate with Bio-ReCell to bring their novel technology for T-cell activation to life science researchers in the United States,” said Theresa Schaub, Division President and Chief Operating Officer of Cosmo Bio USA. “We believe this partnership will provide our US-based customers with a simple solution that produces cleaner cell products, reduced process variability, and streamlined workflows.”"We started Bio-ReCell with a vision and determination to provide reliable alternatives that deliver cleaner, residue-free results while simplifying cell processing workflows. It is rewarding to see our technology reaching researchers in one of the world's most influential biotechnology markets through our partnership with Cosmo Bio USA. We look forward to seeing how researchers across the US apply Atract™ T-Cell Activation Kits in their work and the breakthroughs that will emerge from it,” said Luka Fajs, CEO of Bio-ReCell.Learn more and view the portfolio of Atract™ T-Cell Activation Kits: https://www.cosmobiousa.com/suppliers/bio-recell.html About Cosmo Bio USACosmo Bio USA bridges the gap between global innovation and scientific discovery by providing researchers worldwide with exclusive access to high-performance reagents and research tools from over 70 international manufacturers. Specializing in unique solutions from Japanese and select global innovators, we offer products trusted internationally for their precision and reliability and relevance in Synthetic Biology, Immunology, Cell & Gene Therapy, Rodent Hyperovulation/Transgenics, and Exosome/Extracellular Vesicle research workflows. With responsive technical guidance, transparent shipping, and flexible procurement options, we empower biotech, pharma, and academic teams across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to focus on breakthrough science, not logistics.About Bio-ReCellBio-ReCell is a biotechnology company focused on developing advanced cell isolation, separation, and activation technologies for cell and gene therapy applications. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Ljubljana, Slovenia, the company develops innovative biocompatible solutions designed to simplify and improve cell processing workflows for research, translational, and GMP manufacturing environments.

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