Aylesworth, other lawmakers observe innovative pollution management techniques at Bruce Lake

PHOTO CAPTION: State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) (center) joins fellow lawmakers at Bruce Lake in Fulton County to learn and observe the process of pollution cleanup using bentonite clay on June 1, 2026. Lawmakers were invited to participate to see how the use of new technology can eliminate harmful toxins such as phosphorus and anomia from bodies of fresh water, restoring them for recreational use.

-30-

State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) represents House District 11,

which includes portions of Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.