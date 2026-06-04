Governor ceremonially signs bill sponsored by Rep. Prescott to strengthen immigration enforcement and public safety

STATEHOUSE (June 3, 2026) – Gov. Mike Braun recently ceremonially signed into law legislation sponsored by State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) aimed at strengthening immigration enforcement, improving cooperation among federal, state and local officials and promoting public safety across Indiana.

Senate Enrolled Act 76 clarifies and strengthens Indiana's immigration enforcement laws by requiring governmental bodies to comply with federal immigration detainer requests and prohibiting policies that restrict cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The new law also establishes statewide standards to ensure immigration laws are enforced consistently throughout Indiana.

"I’m proud to see Gov. Braun sign SEA 76 to strengthen cooperation between state and local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities to uphold the rule of law in Indiana," Prescott said. "Public safety remains a top concern in our communities, and this new law will ensure all levels of government are working together to enforce our laws, combat illegal immigration and get violent criminals off of our streets."

Under the new law, governmental bodies that have custody of an individual subject to an immigration detainer request must comply with the request, document the detainer and notify the appropriate court. Individuals being held pursuant to a detainer must also be informed of that status to improve transparency throughout the process.

SEA 76 expands the authority of the Indiana attorney general to investigate violations, pursue court action and seek civil penalties against governmental entities that fail to comply with certain immigration enforcement requirements. The attorney general may also defend law enforcement agencies, governmental bodies and postsecondary institutions in certain immigration-related civil lawsuits when their actions comply with state and federal law.

Prescott said the law also reinforces lawful hiring practices by prohibiting employers from knowingly hiring unauthorized aliens and authorizing enforcement actions against employers who violate those requirements. Employees who cooperate with immigration-related investigations are protected from retaliation.

To learn more about these and other new laws signed by the governor, click here.

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State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) represents House District 33,

which includes all of Blackford and Randolph counties,

and portions of Delaware, Henry and Jay counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

PHOTO CAPTION: State Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) (fourth from left) joins Gov. Mike Braun (center), State Sens. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne) (second from right), Scott Alexander (R-Muncie) (far right), Gary Byrne (R-Byrneville) (third from left) and Eric Koch (R-Bedford) (third from right), Attorney General Todd Rokita (fourth from right) and fellow supporters for a ceremonial signing of Senate Enrolled Act 76 on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The new law, which Prescott sponsored, focuses on strengthening immigration enforcement and promoting public safety across the state.