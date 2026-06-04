Beyond the Job Offer: How HR Specialists Power the USACE Mission

MOBILE, Ala. — For many, the mention of "Human Resources" brings to mind processing personnel actions and onboarding new hires. However, within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mobile District, HR professionals serve as strategic advisors who power the organization's most important asset—its people.

At the forefront of this effort is Senior Human Resources specialist Nakia Harris, whose work ensures the Mobile District has the highly qualified workforce necessary to tackle critical national priorities.

"My interest in Human Relations developed through my passion for helping people and solving complex organizational challenges," Harris said. "I recognized that HR professionals have a unique opportunity to impact employees and organizations positively. We help connect talented individuals with meaningful career opportunities while ensuring organizations have the workforce needed to accomplish their mission."

A Unique Mission and a Complex Workforce Working in Human Resources for USACE is vastly different from traditional HR environments. The organization is tasked with monumental responsibilities, including military construction, civil works, disaster response, environmental stewardship, and engineering projects that impact communities nationwide.

To accomplish this, USACE relies on a highly technical workforce. HR professionals must recruit, develop, and retain engineers, architects, geologists, scientists, project managers, contracting professionals, and skilled trades employees.

The Mobile District presents its own unique complexities due to its broad and diverse mission portfolio. Harris and her colleagues support employees working in traditional office spaces, as well as those operating in austere field conditions—from construction sites and environmental restoration projects to lock and dam operations and hydropower facilities.

This environment frequently requires HR to navigate unique recruitment challenges, such as filling hard-to-source technical positions, conducting workforce planning for mission-critical occupations, and rapidly meeting staffing requirements for emergency response and disaster recovery efforts.

In the federal sector, this means Harris must expertly balance mission accomplishment with strict adherence to merit system principles, veterans' preference, equal employment opportunity (EEO) guidelines, labor laws, and long-term workforce planning requirements.

The Art and Strategy of Staffing Harris's primary area of focus is Staffing and Recruitment—a specialty dedicated to attracting, assessing, and hiring top-tier talent. Her day-to-day responsibilities run the gamut of human capital management, including:

Workforce planning and recruitment strategy development

Vacancy announcement creation and USA Staffing administration

Qualification analysis, applicant rating, and ranking

Certificate issuance and delegated examining

Navigating merit promotion and special hiring authorities

Harris noted that working in USACE requires HR professionals to be strategic partners. They must understand not just federal HR regulations but also the organization's operational mission and specific workforce needs. The ultimate reward, she explained, is knowing that the work HR does directly supports projects that improve infrastructure, public safety, and national security.

Shattering HR Misconceptions Harris's interest in human resources developed from a deep passion for helping people and solving complex organizational challenges. Early in her career, she recognized the unique opportunity HR professionals have to impact both individuals and the wider organization positively.

As she gained experience in federal HR, she became increasingly drawn to the strategic side of workforce management. She realized that effective human capital management has a direct, measurable impact on mission success.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about HR is that its role is limited to hiring employees or processing personnel actions," Harris explained.

HR serves as a strategic advisor throughout an employee's entire career lifecycle. HR professionals help individuals understand career development opportunities, navigate complex personnel policies, and explore training and advancement options. They also assist employees in understanding their benefits and retirement programs, identifying pathways to achieve long-term career goals, and utilizing work-life programs.

Simultaneously, HR professionals act as critical problem-solvers, advising leaders on workforce strategies to overcome organizational hurdles.

At its core, Harris believes HR is about helping people succeed while ensuring the organization accomplishes its mission.

One person who can attest to Harris commitment is Horace Byrd, Mobile District Lead HR specialist.

Byrd said Harris is an example of all that is good about HR recruitment.

"Nakia Harris exemplifies HR," Byrd said. "Her thoroughness in recruitment actions helps maintain efficient recruitment, often providing hiring managers with well-qualified and diverse applicants to meet the organization's goals. Nakia maintains a high level of customer service and continually goes above and beyond to provide the Mobile District with highly precise recruitment."

The Power of a Strong Support System Behind Harris's professional success is a strong foundation of family support. She credits her family for encouraging her to pursue professional growth, continue learning, and remain committed to excellence.

Supporting a massive federal workforce is demanding, but her family consistently provides the encouragement and perspective she needs. They celebrate her successes, support her through challenges, and constantly remind her of the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between professional responsibilities and personal commitments.

Above all, their belief in her has been a significant factor in her development as an HR professional and as a positive role model for her two daughters.

"My family has been one of the most important sources of support throughout my career," Harris said. "Their support has allowed me to take on new challenges, expand my knowledge, and remain focused on achieving my professional goals."

Advice for the Next Generation of HR Professionals For those considering a career in human resources, Harris offers clear advice: approach HR as both a people professionand a business profession.

Successful HR practitioners must understand people, but they must also possess a deep understanding of organizational goals, policies, regulations, and strategic workforce needs. She encourages aspiring professionals to cultivate critical thinking, strong communication skills, exceptional organizational skills, and a commitment to continuous learning. Because the HR field is constantly evolving, staying informed about changing laws, policies, technology, and workforce trends is non-negotiable.

Harris also highly recommends seeking cross-functional experience across multiple HR specialties, such as classification and labor relations, noting that a broad understanding makes you a more effective advisor and strategic partner.

Most importantly, Harris reminds future professionals that HR is built on service.

"If you enjoy helping people, solving problems, building relationships, and contributing to organizational success, HR can be an incredibly rewarding career," Harris said.

As a Senior Human Resources specialist, she has found her greatest reward in knowing that the daily work of HR directly impacts employees, supports leadership, and drives the overall success of the USACE mission.