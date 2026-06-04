Heroes Walk: Fort Detrick honors the fallen and their families

FORT DETRICK, Md. — The Fort Detrick military community gathered on the Blue & Gray Parade Field for the annual Heroes Walk ceremony, honoring Gold Star Families and paying tribute to service members who lost their lives in service to the nation. The event, set against a backdrop of 250 American flags, red roses, and patriotic placards, was co-hosted by Fort Detrick Garrison Commander Col. Chris Chung and Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi, senior commander of Fort Detrick and commander of the U.S. Army Medical Research & Development Command. Leaders welcomed family members of 11 fallen service members: Staff Sgt. Bryan Tomaszewski, Sgt. Blain Gatrell, Pfc. Semaj Hunter, Sgt. William Scott, Spc. Taylor Sherwood, Sgt. David Smith, Sgt. 1st Class Lange Vogeler, Sgt. Diana Molina, Master Sgt. Ashley Henning, Sgt. David Williams, and Capt. Jennifer Odom. During his remarks, Chung emphasized that the visual display of flags and placards along Porter Street serves as both a memorial and a celebration of meaningful service. "We gather here today surrounded by a powerful, visual testament to bravery," Chung said. "These 250 flags of our Nation and the placards bearing the names and faces of our fallen heroes represent the very best of America." Chung noted that each placard tells a deeply personal story of individuals who chose to act on their patriotism. "They tell stories of daughters, sons, husbands, wives, fathers, and mothers who looked at their country and said, 'I will serve,'" Chung said. "They did not just love freedom in theory; they loved it in action." Turning his attention to the attending Gold Star Families, Chung praised their resilience and reaffirmed the military installation's enduring obligation to support them. "To our Gold Star Families joining us today: you carry a burden that few can fully understand, yet you carry it with immense grace," Chung said. "Sharing in your loss, encouraging you, and standing beside you is not just our duty – it is our absolute privilege and deepest responsibility. You will always have a home and a family here." Fort Detrick provides ongoing financial, educational, healthcare, and housing assistance to families across Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia through its Survivor Outreach Services. "We do this because our commitment to a Soldier does not end when their service does, and our commitment to their family never ends," Chung said. The commemorative display will remain along Porter Street for several weeks. Chung encouraged community members and passersby to use the time to reflect on the individuals behind the names. "As you walk or drive along Porter Street over the coming weeks, I ask you not just to mourn, but to truly consider these faces and flags and smile at their legacy," Chung said. "Let us resolve to live our lives in a way that is worthy of the incredible price