The National Security Space Institute Brings Educational Opportunities to Vandenberg Personnel

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – As military and civilian warfighters look for ways to advance their education, the rapidly evolving nature of the domain can make charting a clear path difficult. Whether they are brand new to the enterprise or tenured members of the Space Force, it is not uncommon for personnel to feel "lost in space" as they navigate their personal educational goals alongside the cutting-edge operational scope of the U.S. Space Force.

Fortunately, the National Security Space Institute (NSSI), Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, provides the exact educational opportunities to bridge that gap.

Recently, U.S. Space Force Col. Albert "AC" Harris III, NSSI commandant, visited Vandenberg SFB to share the vast educational opportunities available at the institute.

“At the NSSI, we are focused on delivering readiness-generating education to our guardians online, in the classroom and around the world,” said Harris.

From introductory programs that explore space systems and their integration into global joint military operations, to the Space Executive Course for senior leadership, NSSI delivers tailored education for every level of the space warfighting enterprise.

“Most Guardians have attended the introductory space courses, but it is not always clear what other courses are available or when a Guardian should plan to fit them into their career roadmap,” said U.S. Space Force Maj. Tara Crouch, the 2nd Space Launch Squadron deputy commander. “The NSSI is an excellent education resource for space professionals at every stage in their career and greatly contributes to the Space Force’s readiness level. I personally picked out a list of courses I will be attending!”

Aligned under Space Training and Readiness Command’s Space Delta 13, NSSI coordinates closely with an array of education partners to provide in-residence, distance learning, blended and mobile education to nearly 5,600 Department of War students annually. The institute’s global reach also extends to over 70 nations and NATO, reinforcing space continuing education across the allied warfighting community.

One foundational offering is Space 100, which is provided at Vandenberg SFB by the NSSI College of Leader Development. The course equips Guardians, both military and civilian, with a fundamental understanding of historical space milestones, basic science principles and operational capabilities. Crucially, it teaches students how these elements integrate to support joint operations for the Space Force and the broader space warfighting community.

“We educate space-minded warriors in support of national interest,” Harris said. “As a proud unit in Delta 13, the NSSI offers over 30 courses to help meet the continuing education needs of the Space Force.”

Ultimately, through its responsive programs and global reach, NSSI is delivering on STARCOM’s mission to “Forge the world’s most combat-credible space force,” proving that the victory in the space domain begins exactly where the NSSI said it does—in the mind.

For more information about NSSI, visit nssi.spaceforce.mil/.