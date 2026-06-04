Arkansas Guard Honors Col. Slade McPherson for 36 Years of Distinguished Service

Soldiers, family members, and friends gathered inside Kordsmeier Hall at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Oct. 11, 2025, to honor Col. Slade A. McPherson as he retired after 36 years of service to the Arkansas National Guard and the United States Army.

Col. McPherson, who most recently served as the Director, Deputy Chief of Staff of Personnel (G1), concluded a career that began in 1989 when he enlisted with Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment. He commissioned through the University of Central Arkansas ROTC program in 1997 and went on to lead at multiple levels of command within the 153rd Infantry and the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

Brig. Gen. Olen Bridges, the Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, presided over the ceremony. General Bridges commended McPherson for his steady leadership and enduring integrity throughout decades of service.

“The Slade McPherson that I know is someone that I respect immensely, as a brother, a friend, a Soldier, and as a leader,” Bridges said. “When I think about Slade, I think he is wise, he is trusted. In all of his assignments, he exhibits character, commitment, and competency. So many people come to him for the right answer. He is going to be missed.”

During his career, Col. McPherson commanded Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment; Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment; and 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment. His key staff assignments included serving as the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team S1, Deputy Chief of Operations–Chief of Plans for Joint Forces Headquarters, State Training Officer, Mobilization Readiness Chief, and Deputy Operations Officer.

Col. McPherson’s service included multiple state and overseas deployments in support of Operation Southern Watch in Saudi Arabia, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom II in Iraq, Hurricane Katrina Relief in Louisiana, and Operation Together Forward in Central America.

During the ceremony, Col. McPherson received the Legion of Merit for superior leadership as one of the most trusted and experienced leaders within the Arkansas National Guard. He was also awarded the State of Arkansas Distinguished Service Medal, presented on behalf of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

His wife, Christi McPherson, was also recognized for her years of support to Soldiers and families, receiving both the Arkansas Public Service Commendation Medal from Governor Sanders and the Shield of Sparta Award from the National Infantry Association for her patriotism and sacrifice. Mrs. McPherson also recognized her husband's service with a moving speech during the ceremony.

“To say that I am proud of you is truly an understatement,” said Christi. “You have sacrificed so much throughout your career because you have been called to serve our nation. You set an example not only for your Soldiers but for your family and friends as well, showing us all what it means to serve others. The boys and I are proud to call you a dad and a husband.”

Reflecting on his more than three decades in uniform, McPherson shared both humor and humility about how far the Army has come and what it has meant to him personally.

“The Army has changed tremendously in the past 36 years,” McPherson said. “When I first enlisted, I was issued a 1911 [pistol], an M16A2 [rifle], Vietnam-era field gear, and was licensed to drive a Jeep. I’ve had a lot of life-changing moments, tragedy, loss, and a lot of growth along the way. I’ve made a lot of good friends and a lot of memories that I’ll carry with me forever, wherever I go.”

Col. McPherson then added a final reflection that summarized his career and his character.

“Through it all, I have been privileged to serve alongside some of the finest men and women this nation has ever produced.” As the ceremony concluded, McPherson received a folded American flag and a shadow box containing mementos from his long career; symbols of commitment, sacrifice, and leadership that defined more than three decades of service.