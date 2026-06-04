NAVFAC Southwest Wins CONUS FEC Fiscal Year 2025 Best of Type Award

SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)Commander RADM Jeffrey KilianrecognizedNAVFAC Southwest as Best of Type award recipient for CONUS FEC and NAVFACHawaii as Best of Type among OCONUS FECs asthe fiscal year 2025Best of Type award winners from among the top-performing Facilities Engineering Commands (FEC) in a recent ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard, May 29.

“The initiative and devoted commitment to excellence displayed by all FEC were remarkable,” said Kilian. “This was particularlyevidentin their approach to innovation and problem-solving, where they actively sought opportunities to improve existing processes and develop novel solutions for emerging challenges. Congratulations to NAVFAC Southwestand NAVFAC Hawaiifor their outstanding performance throughoutfiscal year 2025. A job very well done-Bravo Zulu!”

The NAVFAC Best of Type program recognizes the most outstanding FEC in the continental United States (CONUS) and outside the continental United States (OCONUS) for the prior fiscal year. The winning commandsdemonstratedsustained superior performance across five functional areas of military construction, Performance to Plan, execution excellence, safety performance, fiscal stewardship, and people recognition and development programs.

“This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and excellence of every single person in ourcommand,” said NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer CAPT Cathy Eyrich.“This is about aligned teams, shared accountability, and a commitment to mission success, resulting in NAVFAC Southwest delivering meaningful outcomes for the Foundry.This recognitionvalidatesthat we are not just meeting expectations; we are setting the benchmark for NAVFAC performance across the enterprise. It’s a proud moment for all of us and a direct reflection of the talent and dedication of the Southwest team."

NAVFAC Southwestwas commended foritsexceptionalCentrally Managed Program(CMP) delivery and its effective execution of military construction projects. The command achieved the highest CMP delivery rates among all NAVFAC CONUS commands. Furthermore, the teamdemonstratedoutstanding results in its Cyber Operations Capabilities assessment andmaintainedmishap rates below other commands through proactive safety training.

NAVFAC Hawaii is recognized for exceptional management of its Public Works program,demonstratingboth strong fiscal stewardship and safety performance.Additionally, NAVFAC Hawaii distinguished itself by achieving the highest Contractor Performance Assessment Report completion rate in the NAVFAC enterprise through its prompt and objective evaluation ofcontractors, andearned the highest Pre-Award Performance to Plan ratings across all NAVFAC OCONUS commands.

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