Partners in Readiness: Arkansas National Guard and Local Agencies Train to Serve Communities

This weekend, over 800 acres of North Little Rock's Burns Park became the stage for a vital mission: preparing Arkansas National Guard soldiers and local law enforcement officers to respond effectively and professionally to civil disturbances and public safety emergencies.

From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, roughly half the park was closed to accommodate a large-scale training exercise involving the Arkansas National Guard, North Little Rock Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and multiple specialized units. The effort focused on real-world training for handling non-compliant crowds and civil unrest while maintaining the safety and rights of the public.

"This isn’t just about civil disturbance," said Col. Joel Lynch, spokesperson for the Arkansas National Guard. "It’s about learning how to work together when people need us most."

Months before a single role player took the field or smoke filled the air, the Arkansas National Guard began working closely with the City of North Little Rock to ensure the training would be both realistic and minimally disruptive. City leaders, including Mayor Terry Hartwick and Parks Department officials, helped identify a weekend that avoided major public events.

"The Guard didn’t just come in and take over," said Shara Hutchcraft, spokesperson for the City of North Little Rock. "They worked with us, asked what dates would be least disruptive, and truly partnered with us. That reflects our philosophy of saying 'yes' whenever we can support public safety."

Law enforcement personnel involved included approximately 50 members of the North Little Rock Police Department’s Special Operations Teams (SWAT), the Special Response Team, and the Drone Unit, in addition to troopers from the Arkansas State Police. The 188th Wing’s Security Forces Squadron, based at Fort Chaffee, also took part.

The exercise featured role-playing civilians, smoke deployment, and coordinated tactical response to help simulate intense, unpredictable environments. According to Lynch, practicing in varied locations like Burns Park introduces new challenges that sharpen readiness.

"When you train in the same place every time, you start to fall into patterns," he said. "Changing the environment forces teams to adapt, communicate, and think critically, all essential for real-world readiness."

This included practice in communication strategies, command and control, and de-escalation techniques that balance firmness with respect for civil liberties. Lynch emphasized that no military-grade weapons were used, only standard law enforcement equipment, with safety as a top priority.

Even with a major exercise underway, community service remained central. Facilities like the golf course, tennis courts, Funland, and popular pavilions remained open. Road closures and area restrictions were carefully coordinated to avoid major public inconvenience.

"We serve Arkansans, and that includes being thoughtful about how we train," Lynch said. "We want our communities to know that we're always preparing to serve them better."

As Burns Park reopens, the temporary closures give way to lasting gains in preparedness, interagency trust, and public safety. This exercise showed that when agencies work together with competence and a shared commitment to community, Arkansas stands ready.