Scottsdale Mint's Copper Rounds, An Affordable Way to Build Your Bullion Collection

Introducing Scottsdale Mint's 1 oz Copper Round Collection featuring the rugged Cowboy Round, the powerful Lion Stacker®, and the patriotic Eagle Stacker®. Struck in .999 fine copper with exceptional detail and craftsmanship.

Scottsdale Mint’s copper rounds provide an affordable way to start or grow your bullion collection, featuring iconic designs and premium craftsmanship.

CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As gold and silver prices continue to rise, copper remains an affordable and accessible way to begin or expand a precious metals collection. Scottsdale Mint offers three 1 oz rounds struck in 99.9% fine copper, including its signature Lion Stackerand Eagle Stackerdesigns. With unlimited mintages, collectors can add to their holdings at their own pace while enjoying Scottsdale Mint’s renowned craftsmanship.“Copper rounds are a starting point for many enthusiasts, as well as a way to complement existing collections,” said Andrew Martineau, Scottsdale Mint's chief operating officer. “With the current market dynamics, we see more people looking to copper as a way to capture the artistry of metals at a more accessible price.”Hobbyists and connoisseurs can start or build out their copper collections through the Scottsdale Mint website or its dealer network. Scottsdale Mint’s offerings: Cowboy with Buffalo Privy Rounds feature a cowboy riding a bucking bronco, with the setting sun illuminating the rugged horizon. To the lower right of the cowboy sits a Buffalo “privy mark,” an added security feature. This design pays tribute to the enduring legacy of the American West in one avoirdupois ounce size.Scottsdale Mint's 1 oz Copper Eagle Stacker® Round features a striking bald eagle design struck in one avoirdupois ounce of .999 fine copper, highlighting exceptional detail of the head of a bald eagle, an American icon.The 1 oz Copper Lion Stacker® Round contains one avoirdupois ounce of .999 fine copper, offering an affordable and visually appealing way to begin or expand a physical precious metals collection. Featuring Scottsdale Mint's iconic Lion design and innovative stackable format, it combines craftsmanship, collectibility in a distinctive copper round.Because Scottsdale Mint’s copper rounds are minted to order, allow 4 weeks for delivery.What are StackersScottsdale Stackersare premium bullion bars and rounds engineered by Scottsdale Mint, crafted with precision-beveled edges that interlock seamlessly for secure stacking. In addition to copper, Stackersare available in silver, gold and antique finishes.About Scottsdale Mint, LLLPScottsdale Mint, founded in 2008 by CEO Josh Phair, is a U.S.-based precious metals manufacturer recognized globally for its innovation, quality and American craftsmanship. As a privately held producer of premium gold and silver bullion, Scottsdale Mint serves sovereign nations, central banks, Fortune 500 companies, industrial clients, and authorized distributors worldwide.With an advanced production facility in Casper, Wyoming, the mint specializes in the design and manufacturing of high-purity bullion, legal-tender coin programs, and custom-branded precious metal products. Scottsdale Mint is trusted for its integration of artistic design, scientific precision, and cutting-edge minting technology that ensures superior detail, security, and product authenticity.

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